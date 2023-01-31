Six Nations 2023: Halfpenny returns for Wales Six Nations opener
|Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Leigh Halfpenny makes his first Wales start for 19 months after being named to face Ireland in the Six Nations opener.
The Scarlets full-back, who has returned from a serious knee injury, is selected with Liam Williams ruled out.
Centre Joe Hawkins, 20, makes his championship debut alongside Ospreys team-mate George North.
Ken Owens captains Wales for the first time on his 87th cap and is one of only two forwards not from the Ospreys.
They include a return to the starting team for Alun Wyn Jones while flanker Jac Morgan get the nod at number six.
More to follow.
Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric, Faletau.
Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Webb, O Williams, Cuthbert.
