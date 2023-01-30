Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gray has been one of Scotland's outstanding forwards since his debut in 2013

2023 Six Nations Dates: 4 February-18 March Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Key forward Jonny Gray has joined up with the squad in Spain as Scotland prepare for Saturday's Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham.

The Exeter lock was not at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the Scottish Rugby Union says was "an ongoing medical issue".

Edinburgh's Jamie Hodgson, 24, was called up as temporary cover.

But Gray, 28, started and scored for the Chiefs in the Premiership last weekend and is now with the squad.

He will compete with Edinburgh pair Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner, Leicester's Cameron Henderson and his brother Richie of Glasgow Warriors for a place in the second row for the Calcutta Cup match.

The former Warriors lock returned to the Scotland starting line-up for the first time since March 2021 as Gregor Townsend's side defeated England at Murrayfield in the opening game of last year's championship.