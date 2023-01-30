Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tom Stewart made his Ulster debut against Ospreys in 2021

2023 Six Nations Dates: 4 February-18 March Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Ireland have brought uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart into their Six Nations squad after Ronan Kelleher emerged as an injury doubt.

Kelleher could miss Saturday's opener against Wales after sustaining a hamstring injury at Ireland's training camp in Portugal.

Stewart, who has impressed for Ulster this season, has been called up by coach Andy Farrell as cover.

Dan Sheehan is expected to start at hooker for the Irish in Cardiff.

Rob Herring and Kelleher are set to be back-up to Sheehan in the tournament, but the injury concern has provided a chance for Stewart, with the 22-year-old getting the nod ahead of Dave Heffernan.

Stewart has played for Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland but has yet to make a senior appearance.