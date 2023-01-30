Callum Sirker's last appearance came in the loss at Bedford earlier this month

Cornish Pirates winger Callum Sirker is to leave the Championship club.

Sirker, 24, who joined the Pirates from Wasps in the summer of 2021, is moving to Australia to pursue a legal career.

In his time at the Championship club he scored 15 tries in 30 matches, including five in 12 games this season.

"I will naturally miss playing for the Cornish Pirates as they are a great bunch of lads, but the opportunity given to me is an exciting one," he told the club website.

"My initial aim will be to focus on my legal life and then, if I have the time, pick up some rugby on the side."

Sirker - who has also spent time in the England sevens set-up - agreed a new one-year contract at the Penzance-based club last May.

"We would like to thank Callum for his time at the Pirates, understanding also that in terms of the bigger picture the opportunity that has arisen for him is too good to turn down," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"As a club we are always going to support a player who has such ambition, and it being his personal choice we back him on that and wish him all the best for the future."