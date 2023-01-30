Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Siobhan Cattigan played 19 times for Scotland between 2018 and 2021

The family of Siobhan Cattigan have criticised the Scottish Rugby Union for not meeting the MSP investigating the death of the Scotland forward following two serious concussions.

Her family say undetected rugby-related brain damage caused decline in the 26-year-old's health and led to her death.

MSP Sue Webber wants the SRU to look into alleged failings in medical care.

The SRU says a meeting arranged for last week between its chief executive Mark Dodson and Webber was postponed.

It added a meeting between the pair will be scheduled for the next two weeks.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Cattigans said: "In the 14 months since our cherished daughter's passing we are still no further forward in seeking answers from Scottish Rugby.

"We were hopeful questions could be posed, answers provided and arrangements for an independent inquiry that is so desperately necessary be set in motion.

"Could Mark Dodson not find an hour in his schedule in over two months to discuss what we firmly believe to be a totally avoidable tragedy and what no-one should want to become a stain on Scottish rugby.

"Our beautiful daughter mattered more than life to us, and she lost hers playing under the flag Mr Dodson will once again be representing in the Six Nations."

Cattigan suffered two concussions while on Scotland duty and her family have previously criticised the SRU for not holding an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death in November 2021.

They say their daughter, who won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021, was not given the required assistance for brain injuries and began legal action against Scottish Rugby and World Rugby,

At its annual meeting on 13 August last year, Scottish Rugby officials spoke of the "heartbreaking" story and "extremely disturbing" account from the Cattigan family.