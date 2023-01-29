Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales international and Olympian Nigel Walker has taken over as acting WRU chief

Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker has expressed "remorse" over the body's handling of allegations of sexism and misogyny.

He admitted the governing body had "fallen short" in standards and its credibility was at an "all-time low".

Walker, a former Wales international, has taken over as acting CEO after Steve Phillips resigned on Sunday.

He also apologised after two women complained of a "toxic culture" within the organisation.

Speaking to Scrum V, Walker admitted the WRU's standing had been badly damaged by a turbulent week.

It began with a BBC investigation into various allegations.

Among them, former head of Wales women's rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and claimed a male colleague joked in front of others in an office environment that he wanted to "rape" her.

Walker described the allegations raised in the documentary as "harrowing".

He said: "The tone of the Welsh Rugby Union today is one of contrition, remorse and apology to those employees who went through what they went through and a desire to get things right.

"We recognise we have fallen short of the high standards that are necessary.

"We apologise, we recognise we've made many mistakes. We're now not looking at how we can mitigate the furore that has come our way.

"What we're looking to do now is to improve and get back a semblance of credibility as we realise that it is now at an all-time low."

He said moves were underway to "reform" the union, starting with a taskforce which will probe the culture within the union.

Chairman Ieuan Evans is also to be questioned in the Senedd on Thursday, 2 February about the accusations against the governing body.

Walker said: "We've made improvements in the recent past, but we recognise we've got to move further, faster and that's why Ieuan Evans will be asking for outside help with the taskforce.

"There's a desire and commitment within the [WRU] to get better and we will implement all the recommendations that comes out of that task force."

Walker insisted the WRU would open their "doors and books" to the task force.

He added: "We have to learn from this and that's why we are bringing in outside experts to help us do so."

