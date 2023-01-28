Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam McBurney scored two tries for Edinburgh, but it wasn't enough

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Sharks Edinburgh: (19) 19 Tries: McBurney 2, Immelman Cons: Savala 2 Sharks: (14) 22 Tries: Williams, Potgieter, Van Vuuren Pens: Bosch Cons: Bosch 2

Edinburgh were unable to break down a stubborn Sharks defence as they threw away a half-time lead in the United Rugby Championship.

Two tries from Adam McBurney and a Henry Immelman score put Edinburgh in front after Grant Williams and Marnus Potgieter had given the South African outfit a 14-0 lead.

However, a Curwin Bosch penalty and Kerron van Vuuren's try secured Sharks the win as Edinburgh were kept scoreless in a frustrating second half.

The South African side move to within a point of eighth-placed Edinburgh with two games in hand.

Sharks were by far the brighter in the opening stages and deservedly opened up a healthy lead after Williams intercepted Charlie Savala's loose pass to stroll over and Potgieter crossed in the corner after a lovely offload from Aphelele Fassi.

The disastrous start seemed to kick Edinburgh into life and they hit back in style.

McBurney's first was created by Boan Venter, whose superb running line and deft pass opened up the Sharks defence, and the Edinburgh hooker went over again at the back of a rolling maul.

On the stroke of half-time, Immelman then streaked down the left wing and acrobatically dotted down to give Edinburgh the lead for the first time.

The interval probably came at the wrong time for Mike Blair's side, who lost the momentum they had built.

Bosch reduced the deficit off the tee and then Van Vuuren was ruled to have grounded the ball over the line following a spell of sustained pressure, despite Edinburgh protestations.

With time running out, and Sharks reduced to 14 men after Carlu Sadie was sin-binned, Edinburgh pushed for a try that would have earned them victory, but the visitors showed remarkable resilience to defend their own line for phase after phase.

Eighty-seven minutes had been played when the full-time whistle finally went. The Edinburgh squad sunk to their haunches, while the Sharks players celebrated wildly.

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Immelman, Goosen, Bennett, Lang, Blain, Savala, Vellacott; Venter, McBurney, McCallum, Sykes, Young, Haining, Watson, Mata.

Replacements:Cherry, De Bruin, Atalifo, Hodgson, Muncaster, Shiel, Van der Walt, Hutchison.

Sharks: Fassi, Potgieter, Venter, Tapuai, Abrahams, Bosch, Williams; Nche, Van Vuuren, Du Toit, Andrews, Grobler, Venter, Venter, Buthelezi.

Replacements:Jooste, Mchunu, Sadie, Hugo, Notsche, Wright, Cronje, Penxe.