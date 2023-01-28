Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester-Hartpury managed just nine wins in the Premier 15s last season

Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks.

They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps.

There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins, in third, and fourth-placed Saracens.

But Gloucester-Hartpury continue to set the pace after equalling the number of league wins they managed last season.

The league's leading try-scorer Ellie Rugman ran in her 10th of the season as the table-toppers comfortably saw off Sale, who dropped a place in the table to seventh.

Neve Jones and Kelsey Jones touched down either side of Rugman as Gloucester-Hartpury went into the break leading 19-0, while second-half tries for Zoe Aldcroft, Sophie Tandy and a brace from Connie Powell extended their advantage.

Exeter, who finished runners-up to Saracens last season, enjoyed the most resounding victory of the day, running in 14 tries at second-bottom Wasps.

Liv McGoverne went over twice in the first half, either side of scores for Emily Tuttosi and Claudia MacDonald.

Kate Zackary scored a hat-trick after the break, while Eilidh Sinclair weighed in with two tries. Rachel Johnson, Flo Robinson, Laura Sheehan, Edel MacMahon and Hope Rogers also got their names on the scoresheet.

Saracens' trip to fifth-placed Bristol promised to be the game of the day, with the defending champions losing their previous two away matches in what has been a stuttering start to the season.

Rownita Marston crashed over in the 13th minute to open the scoring for Bristol, who started the day level with Saracens on 20 points.

But that was as good as it got for the home side as the visitors ran in five tries without reply to claim a bonus-point 36-5 victory.

Player-of-the-match Zoe Harrison, who kicked four conversions from five attempts, teed up Jess Breach for the try of the game, releasing the full-back to burst through the Bears' line with a perfect lay-off.

A well-deserved fifth win of the season, which also included a brilliant drop-goal from Sarah McKenna, means Saracens stay fourth.

Harlequins, who won the title in 2021, remain five points ahead of three-time champions Sarries after winning 49-5 at bottom side Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, who have lost all eight of their games so far this season.

Elsewhere, Worcester Warriors battled back from 19-7 down at half-time to win 28-19 at home to Loughborough Lightning. Victory moved them up to fifth, while Lightning remain eighth.