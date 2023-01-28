Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Webb has played 36 internationals for Wales and two Tests for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2017

Recalled Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb says he never gave up on his international ambitions following his inclusion in the Six Nations squad.

Webb, 34, has been selected by Warren Gatland after being overlooked by previous Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"I'm delighted to be back, but for me personally this is where I feel I belong," said Webb.

Wales open the Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday, 4 February.

Webb has been included in the squad alongside fellow scrum-halves Tomos Williams and Kieran Hardy.

The Ospreys' number nine last played for Wales against England in November 2020. So did he ever write off international rugby?

"Not really," he replied.

"You're disappointed at the time, but I've never let it get to me. Even when I'm not picked, I've got a job to do. The Ospreys pay my wages so I have to go out and perform.

"I've got one of the best jobs in the world playing rugby. Playing is a release for me and what I do best. I've been enjoying myself playing week in, week out and now to be back is great."

Rhys Webb took over the Ospreys captaincy in the 2021-22 season when regular skipper Justin Tipuric was injured

With the return of previous head Gatland, Webb's fine form for his region has been recognised.

"It has been a while," said Webb.

"It's an absolute joy to be back. It's like when I first got called up in 2012 with the goose bumps.

"The feelings have come back and I'm loving every day being in camp with the boys and Gats (Warren Gatland) being a familiar face.

"I'm a competitor and believe in myself and my ability. I never once wrote it off.

"I've still got that fire in my belly and every time I put that Welsh jersey on, it fills me with pride.

"There is no better place to play than in Wales and at Principality Stadium.

"I've been there watching with my kids when I've not been involved and it brings the hairs on the back of my neck up. So it's nice to be involved again."

Webb admits having the prospect of his three sons watch him run out for Wales again has been a motivating factor.

"I've got a young family around me and seeing them enjoy themselves at the games is the reason why I play and makes me happy," added Webb.

"My eldest one is 12 so he's been with me along the way. The younger two not so much.

"I'm glad this has happened because the amount of questions they've asked me about why I haven't been involved with Wales started to become a little bit too much! It's nice to say I'm finally back in the mix."

Impress in this campaign and Webb could feature in a first World Cup.

Webb missed the 2015 tournament because of a knee injury suffered in the final warm-up game against Italy.

Four years later he was ineligible for selection after signing for Toulon, because of the Welsh Rugby Union's 60-cap selection rule.

Wales do not select players with fewer than 60 caps who play outside the country.

Webb was the first high-profile casualty after the policy was introduced in 2017.

Now Webb could have his final chance to play in a global tournament in France later this year.

"I'm not looking that far ahead," said Webb.

"In 2015, I probably had the opportunity to be the number one nine going into that tournament, but injuries happen in professional sport.

"That was disappointing at the time but I went on to represent the Lions then.

"It would be an incredible honour to represent Wales at a World Cup, but it's not something in my mind at the moment.

"I've been out of the environment so long I'm enjoying campaign by campaign.

"If I concentrate on the here and now that's when I play my best rugby, rather than looking too far ahead."

Webb believes he is a better player now than when he made his international debut in 2012.

"Some people would tell you different, but I feel better now than when I first came into the system," added Webb.

"I've been away to France, come back, and the strength and conditioning guys at the Ospreys have helped me.

"I definitely feel a more complete player. I feel fast, sharp and in a good place."

Ken Owens says he is looking forward to a new challenge in captaining Wales

Webb is one of a number of Wales players who are 30 or over in Gatland's squad with the squad captained by Ken Owens, 36, and includes 37-year-old lock Alun Wyn Jones.

"If you also look at the boys I came through with (Justin) Tipuric, (Dan) Biggar, (Leigh) Halfpenny, the way we've been brought through into professional rugby with things like diet and recovery is something all of us have taken on board with what to do and what not to do," added Webb.

"We know we can't go on forever, but know what we need to do for our bodies to be in the best possible way and thrive in international rugby.

"It's credit to the boys for keeping themselves fit and healthy for a long time.

"For me personally, I look at the football boys like Ronaldo and Messi who are still playing in World Cups at 38 or 39. If they can do it, we can do it."

So which one is Webb? Ronaldo or Messi?

"Good question, Ronaldo," comes the reply.

Never short of confidence that Rhys Webb. Wales could well do with that over the next two months.