Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

‘We will address the issues we need to address’ - WRU chair Ieuan Evans

Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach.

Sport Wales acting chief executive Brian Davies, WRU counterpart Steve Phillips and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson also attended.

Evans is "keen to progress" the probe.

Sport Wales is an Welsh government-funded body, describing itself as "the national organisation responsible for developing and promoting sport and physical activity in Wales".

A WRU statement said "the meeting was described as 'constructive' by all parties".

The statement added: "It was concluded that, in order to maintain independence, Sport Wales will now advise on the process to appoint a chair to oversee the investigation, set its scope and parameters and recruit key personnel to its panel."

Evans added: "We are keen to progress with this investigation as soon as possible and greatly welcome the contributions of all in attendance today.

"The meeting discussed urgent next steps and concluded that the investigation will focus on culture and behaviours."

The allegations within the WRU, were highlighted by a BBC Wales Investigates programme this week.

Meanwhile Evans is to be questioned in the Senedd over the accusations.

'He joked he wanted to rape me', claims Charlotte Wathan

The allegations have led to calls for Phillips to resign.

Figures from politics have joined those calls while WRU sponsors have also expressed concerns over the revelations.

Within Welsh rugby, Cardiff director and businesswoman Hayley Parsons called for Phillips and the rest of the WRU board to leave their posts.

Her email to WRU chair Evans was supported by all four Welsh regions and prompted him to say the WRU is "not deaf to the observations and criticisms" it has received.

When he initially announced an "externally sourced taskforce" review the WRU's "culture, systems and structures" Evans accepted the "need to respond to the public scrutiny we are currently experiencing, but this is also the right thing to do".

Amid the mounting calls to resign Phillips has faced over the governing body's handling of the complaints, the 58-year-old apologised but has said he is still the best person to lead the WRU and has not considered his position.

Chairman Evans has also backed him to continue in the role.

Two women have complained of a toxic culture, while another former employee heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Former head of Wales women's rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and said a male colleague joked in front of others in an office that he wanted to "rape" her.

The WRU says that accusation was independently investigated and remains unsubstantiated and that it cannot comment further due to a legal settlement.

It has since emerged that Amanda Blanc, who chaired Welsh rugby's professional board between 2019 and 2021, warned the WRU it had a problem before the sexism claims emerged.

Ms Blanc, now chief executive of Aviva insurance company, told the WRU it had "deep-rooted" culture and behavioural problems, that a union-commissioned review into the women's game was "insulting to women" and warned of an equality and diversity "ticking timebomb".

Have you been affected by the issues raised in this story? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.