The most recent of Jannes Kirsten's six tries came on his return to Loftus Versfeld in Exeter's Champions Cup loss to the Bulls earlier this month

Exeter forward Jannes Kirsten is the latest player to announce he is leaving the former Premiership champions.

The 29-year-old South African is returning home to join his former club Bulls on a three-year contract.

Kirsten was part of the side that won a Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2020 and has played 75 times for the club, scoring six tries.

He adds to a list of players including Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds and Dave Ewers who will leave this summer.

Fellow South African Ruben van Heerden left last week after failing to settle in England, while doubts remain over whether England players Jack Nowell and Harry Williams will also stay beyond the end of their current deals as Exeter cope with a reduced salary cap of £5m.

"The past four years have been an unbelievable experience, not just in terms of my rugby, but my own personal life," Kirsten told the club website. external-link

"The club, the city, the people, they have all been amazing and I will leave at the end of the season with only happy memories. What I have been able to achieve is something I am very proud of and the friends I have made will be life-long.

"South Africa, however, is home for me and the time is right for me to go back there and continue the next chapter of my rugby career."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter was quick to pay tribute to the versatile forward, who has played at lock as well as his more accustomed role across the back row.

"From day one and then when he was signing new deals, Jannes said he needed to have the option of going home because he didn't know when the family would want him to get back from his European adventure," he said.

"All I can say about Jannes is he has been a fantastic player for us; a fantastic bloke about the place and I will really miss him.

"He has been a real character and he came at a time when the club were achieving big things.

"He has played a big part in all of that and all I can do is thank him for that and hope he can have a successful end to his time at Exeter Chiefs."