Ali Stacey (right) was welcomed to the club by joint-head coach Alan Paver (left)

Cornish Pirates have signed scrum-half Ali Stacey on a short-term contract.

The former Cornish Pirates youth player has returned to the club on a temporary basis from Cardiff University's side to provide cover after injuries to Tom Kessell and Ruaridh Dawson.

He is named among the replacements for Saturday's Championship clash with Jersey Reds at the Mennaye.

Stacey has played in the Welsh Championship as well as for Redruth and Cornwall's under-20s side.