Lloyd Williams will equal the regional record for most appearances

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Cardiff Venue: RDS Arena Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 17:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand .

Dai Young believes Cardiff have the "blueprint" to achieve what the rest of Europe has so far failed to do this season - beat Leinster.

Cardiff travel to Dublin a year and day since they beat the Irish province who have won all 16 games so far this season.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams will equal the record for most appearances for the region at the RDS Arena

League leaders Leinster have picked a young team, though led by Rhys Ruddock.

Both teams will be without their international stars and Young masterminded victory over Leinster under similar circumstances last season.

Jarrod Evans' late penalty clinched a dramatic 29-27 win at the Arms Park last year.

However Leinster have won all 16 games in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup this season.

They are 11 points clear at the top of the league table having scored more points (384), scored more tries (54) and conceded the least points (188) than any other term.

"Not many would disagree that facing Leinster in Dublin is the most difficult place in Europe to go right now, even without their internationals," admitted Young.

"We know we're up against it but we beat them here last year so we have a blueprint.

"They are a top, top side so you have to be nine out of ten with everything you do against them, but we have doe that before.

Jarrod Evans celebrates his late penalty against Leinster in 2022

"You can't sit back because they have so much lot. You have to mix things up, get your game going and fire some shots early on. That was the disappointment of last week [against Brive]."

After a promising start, Cardiff have slipped to tenth place in the league having lost three of their last four.

However they are boosted by the return of centre Rey Lee-Lo and wing Owen Lane and prop Corey Domachowski.

Hooker Kristian Dacey is also among the replacements having missed almost two months with a calf injury.

Young said: "Selection hasn't been too difficult this week with 20 players unavailable.

"It's a good job these guys are back because the back line and front-row have been problem areas for us with injuries."

Lloyd Williams, 33, will match Taufa'ao Filise's club record with his 255th appearance on Saturday.

The Wales scrum half made his first team debut against Leinster back in 2010, and partners Jarod Evans, with Rhys Priestland switching to full-back.

Captain Josh Turnbull returns to the back-row and replacement Rory Thornton could make his 100th club appearance off the bench.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has picked a second-string side though includes Ireland veterans wing David Kearney, scrum-half Luke McGrath and Ruddock.

Leinster: Chris Cosgrave; Max O'Reilly, Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, John McKee, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Scott Penny, Max Deegan

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Clarkson, James Culhane, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Charlie Tector, Aitzol King.

Cardiff: Rhys Priestland; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Kirby Myhill, Keiron Assiratti, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), James Botham, James Ratti

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Bevan, Aled Summerhill, Matthew Morgan

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant: Joy Neville (Ireland) & Andrew Fogarty (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)