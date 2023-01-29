Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Dykes was handed his chance by London Irish after Ollie Hassell-Collins was named in England's squad for the Six Nations

Gallagher Premiership London Irish (28) 42 Tries: Cunningham-South, Dykes 3, Stokes, Pearson Cons: Jackson 6 Harlequins (12) 24 Tries: Penalty try, Allan, Bassett, Lamb Con: Allen

Michael Dykes scored a hat-trick on his Premiership debut as London Irish beat 14-man Harlequins in a high-scoring derby to boost their top-four hopes.

The winger crossed twice as Chandler Cunningham-South and James Stokes also scored for the Exiles before the break.

Quins, meanwhile, had captain Stephan Lewies sent off in between a penalty try and Tommaso Allan's effort.

Dykes got his third before Josh Bassett and Dino Lamb gave the visitors hope, but Tom Pearson settled it for Irish.

A fourth win in five Premiership outings sees London Irish move up to seventh in the table, one point behind Harlequins and two adrift of fourth-placed Northampton.

London Irish: Stokes; Cinti, Van Rensburg, Jennings, Dykes; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Willemse, Fischetti, Parker, Ratuniyarawa, Gonzalez, Powell, Morisi, Arundell.

Sin-bin: Dykes (19).

Harlequins: Edwards; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Marler, Head, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Lewies (capt), Evans, Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Baxter, Kerrod, Chisholm, Wallace, Steele, Anyanwu, Hyde.

Sin-bin: Marler (69).

Sent off: Lewies (21).

Referee: Matthew Carley.