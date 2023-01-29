Close menu

Premiership: London Irish 42-24 Harlequins - Michael Dykes scores hat-trick on Exiles debut

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Dykes scores his third try for London Irish against Harlequins
Michael Dykes was handed his chance by London Irish after Ollie Hassell-Collins was named in England's squad for the Six Nations
Gallagher Premiership
London Irish (28) 42
Tries: Cunningham-South, Dykes 3, Stokes, Pearson Cons: Jackson 6
Harlequins (12) 24
Tries: Penalty try, Allan, Bassett, Lamb Con: Allen

Michael Dykes scored a hat-trick on his Premiership debut as London Irish beat 14-man Harlequins in a high-scoring derby to boost their top-four hopes.

The winger crossed twice as Chandler Cunningham-South and James Stokes also scored for the Exiles before the break.

Quins, meanwhile, had captain Stephan Lewies sent off in between a penalty try and Tommaso Allan's effort.

Dykes got his third before Josh Bassett and Dino Lamb gave the visitors hope, but Tom Pearson settled it for Irish.

A fourth win in five Premiership outings sees London Irish move up to seventh in the table, one point behind Harlequins and two adrift of fourth-placed Northampton.

More to follow.

London Irish: Stokes; Cinti, Van Rensburg, Jennings, Dykes; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Willemse, Fischetti, Parker, Ratuniyarawa, Gonzalez, Powell, Morisi, Arundell.

Sin-bin: Dykes (19).

Harlequins: Edwards; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Marler, Head, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Lewies (capt), Evans, Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Baxter, Kerrod, Chisholm, Wallace, Steele, Anyanwu, Hyde.

Sin-bin: Marler (69).

Sent off: Lewies (21).

Referee: Matthew Carley.

