Premiership: London Irish 42-24 Harlequins - Michael Dykes scores hat-trick on Exiles debut
|Gallagher Premiership
|London Irish (28) 42
|Tries: Cunningham-South, Dykes 3, Stokes, Pearson Cons: Jackson 6
|Harlequins (12) 24
|Tries: Penalty try, Allan, Bassett, Lamb Con: Allen
Michael Dykes scored a hat-trick on his Premiership debut as London Irish beat 14-man Harlequins in a high-scoring derby to boost their top-four hopes.
The winger crossed twice as Chandler Cunningham-South and James Stokes also scored for the Exiles before the break.
Quins, meanwhile, had captain Stephan Lewies sent off in between a penalty try and Tommaso Allan's effort.
Dykes got his third before Josh Bassett and Dino Lamb gave the visitors hope, but Tom Pearson settled it for Irish.
A fourth win in five Premiership outings sees London Irish move up to seventh in the table, one point behind Harlequins and two adrift of fourth-placed Northampton.
More to follow.
London Irish: Stokes; Cinti, Van Rensburg, Jennings, Dykes; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cunningham-South.
Replacements: Willemse, Fischetti, Parker, Ratuniyarawa, Gonzalez, Powell, Morisi, Arundell.
Sin-bin: Dykes (19).
Harlequins: Edwards; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Marler, Head, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Lewies (capt), Evans, Lawday.
Replacements: Musk, Baxter, Kerrod, Chisholm, Wallace, Steele, Anyanwu, Hyde.
Sin-bin: Marler (69).
Sent off: Lewies (21).
Referee: Matthew Carley.