Olly Woodburn scored his seventh try of the season and Exeter's third as they beat Gloucester at Sandy Park

Gallagher Premiership Exeter: (21) 24 Try: Gray, Kata, Woodburn Cons: Skinner 3 Pen: Skinner Gloucester: (14) 17 Tries: May, Rapava Ruskin Cons: Twelvetrees 2 Pen: Carreras

Exeter moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 24-17 win over Gloucester at Sandy Park.

Jonny Gray and Solomone Kata traded tries with Jonny May and Val Rapava Ruskin before Olly Woodburn put Exeter in front at the break.

A Harvey Skinner penalty stretched Exeter's lead to 10 points in a cagey second half.

Gloucester rescued a losing bonus point through a Santiago Carreras penalty in the last play of the match.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge, Nowell, Whitten, Kata, Woodburn, Skinner, S. Maunder; Sio, Innard, Williams, Gray, Jenkins, Ewers, Kirsten, Fisilau.

Replacements: Frost, Kenny, Schickerling, Dunne, Davis, J. Maunder, Simmonds, O'Loughlin.

Gloucester: Carreras, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Twelvetrees, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Jordan, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Clarke, Morgan, Chapman, Seabrook, Evans.

Referee: Tom Foley.