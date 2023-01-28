Close menu

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24-14 Gloucester: Hosts move up to third

Olly Woodburn scores for Exeter
Olly Woodburn scored his seventh try of the season and Exeter's third as they beat Gloucester at Sandy Park
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter: (21) 24
Try: Gray, Kata, Woodburn Cons: Skinner 3 Pen: Skinner
Gloucester: (14) 17
Tries: May, Rapava Ruskin Cons: Twelvetrees 2 Pen: Carreras

Exeter moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 24-17 win over Gloucester at Sandy Park.

Jonny Gray and Solomone Kata traded tries with Jonny May and Val Rapava Ruskin before Olly Woodburn put Exeter in front at the break.

A Harvey Skinner penalty stretched Exeter's lead to 10 points in a cagey second half.

Gloucester rescued a losing bonus point through a Santiago Carreras penalty in the last play of the match.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge, Nowell, Whitten, Kata, Woodburn, Skinner, S. Maunder; Sio, Innard, Williams, Gray, Jenkins, Ewers, Kirsten, Fisilau.

Replacements: Frost, Kenny, Schickerling, Dunne, Davis, J. Maunder, Simmonds, O'Loughlin.

Gloucester: Carreras, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Twelvetrees, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Jordan, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Clarke, Morgan, Chapman, Seabrook, Evans.

Referee: Tom Foley.

