Rory Best and Tommy Bowe share their thoughts on the new tackling changes

Former Ireland stars Rory Best and Tommy Bowe have voiced their concerns about the new laws on tackle height set to be introduced to community rugby in England.

From July, players will only be able to tackle from the waist down.

The Rugby Football Union's (RFU) new laws aim to increase player safety and limit concussions.

"It is a tough one, and I don't want to go against it," ex-Ireland and Ulster wing Bowe told The Ulster Rugby Show.

"They are trying to do something to make the game safer, but I am surprised that so many former players have been so outspoken about it."

Both Bowe and Best, who captained Ireland for three years, highlighted the need for rule changes surrounding tackling.

However, they believe that this new law is not the appropriate way to address the issue, with Bowe commenting that it will continue to pose a risk to player safety.

"For underage, I was brought up with tackle below the waist and wrap your arms with the 'cheek to cheek,' but nowadays the game is getting more physical," he continued.

"I think the bonniest and hardest parts of your body are the hips and your knees. If you think you're going down low to make a tackle, and you can't quite see where you are, it is easy to get a knee in the head.

"Obviously there has been a lot of scientific research that has gone into this, but it is interesting to hear the likes of Jonny Sexton come out very straight and say he doesn't agree with it."

RFU president Nigel Gillingham said evidence from the body's own research and from around the world "clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure" and that it will also reduce the risk of concussion.

The issue of head injury and concussion has been a discussion point in both the amateur and elite games, with last week's news coming on the same day that more than 55 amateur players claimed that playing the game had led to brain injuries.

Coaching how to tackle is key - Best

Ex-Ireland captain Best was critical of the lawmakers in the wake of the new tackle height rule

Best, meanwhile, thinks that the root of the problem surrounds the coaching of players on how to tackle.

"I think to sort the tackle out, they have to really drill down on how they teach the tackle," he said.

"You can talk about 'cheek-to-cheek,' but very rarely are you taught about getting your feet in really close and being light on your feet to get short, choppy steps in.

"That education, the footwork and agility side of that, is really important."

The former hooker also believes that the new rule will limit the impact certain types of players can make in a game, and make rugby a less technical sport.

"The brilliant thing about rugby is that it is a game for everyone. If you start to force that tackle down you are increasing offloads and what you are doing is effectively saying 'if you are a big explosive ball carrier that can offload, this game is for you'.

"If you're not, and you're technically very good and can lock the ball up, it's not the game for you as you're no longer up there near the ball.

"I think they need to be really careful of forcing people down; for the safety of the tackler, but also for the game itself.

"Rugby is meant to be one of the most technical games in the world, and I think if you force people down it is a bit more like the Rugby League except you have to tackle low."

Best was critical of the lawmakers for seeking what he suggested was a "quick fix" in trying to solve such a huge issue within the game.

"Something needs to be done, but I think the problem is they are just constantly looking for quick fixes," he added.

"Perhaps the sanctions will help that but, actually, the education and the teaching of the technical side of rugby is more important."

Schmidt suggestion worth considering - Bowe

Bowe discussed a proposition by former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, which he feels is a better option than the new law, although he does concede it will be a long process to find the long-term solution which will work in the professional game.

"I was chatting to Joe Schmidt about this recently, and he felt that another good option is that the attacking player can't duck into the tackle," Bowe explained.

"If you put the emphasis on the attacking player, they have to stay upright and it is very hard to get to someone's head.

"You see the great minds of the game are trying to come up with different ideas. It's the case of finding a solution that does eventually fit."