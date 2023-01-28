Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo Dan scored Saracens' first try to kick-start their comeback against Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (0) 20 Tries: Dan, Segun, Hougaard Con: Goode Pen: Goode Bristol (8) 19 Tries: Thacker, Ibitoye Pens: MacGinty, Williams 2

Francis Hougaard scored a last-minute try as Saracens came from behind to beat Bristol 20-19.

An AJ MacGinty penalty and Harry Thacker try put Bristol ahead in a cagey first half.

James Williams and Alex Goode traded penalties before a Theo Dan try reduced the gap to four points.

Gabriel Ibitoye's try 10 minutes from time put Bristol nine points clear, but Rotimi Segun retaliated and Hougaard crossed at the death to snatch the win.

Saracens: Goode, Segun, Lozowski, Taylor, Lewington, M. Vunipola, Davies; Hislop, Dan, Judge, Kitchener, Tizard, Christie, Wray (c), B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Boo, Ellis, Van Zyl, Tompkins, Hougaard.

Bristol Bears: Lane, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Heenan, Bradbury.

Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Benz-Salomon, Holmes, Harding, Uren, Sheedy, Bates.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.