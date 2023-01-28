Premiership: Saracens 20-10 Bristol Bears: Leaders come from behind to snatch win
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Saracens (0) 20
|Tries: Dan, Segun, Hougaard Con: Goode Pen: Goode
|Bristol (8) 19
|Tries: Thacker, Ibitoye Pens: MacGinty, Williams 2
Francis Hougaard scored a last-minute try as Saracens came from behind to beat Bristol 20-19.
An AJ MacGinty penalty and Harry Thacker try put Bristol ahead in a cagey first half.
James Williams and Alex Goode traded penalties before a Theo Dan try reduced the gap to four points.
Gabriel Ibitoye's try 10 minutes from time put Bristol nine points clear, but Rotimi Segun retaliated and Hougaard crossed at the death to snatch the win.
More to follow.
Saracens: Goode, Segun, Lozowski, Taylor, Lewington, M. Vunipola, Davies; Hislop, Dan, Judge, Kitchener, Tizard, Christie, Wray (c), B. Vunipola.
Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Boo, Ellis, Van Zyl, Tompkins, Hougaard.
Bristol Bears: Lane, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Heenan, Bradbury.
Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Benz-Salomon, Holmes, Harding, Uren, Sheedy, Bates.
Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.