Ollie Sleightholme's match-winning try came in his first Premiership start since November

Gallagher Premiership Leicester Tigers (10) 18 Tries: Potter 2 Cons: Pollard Pens: Pollard, Burns Northampton Saints (9) 19 Tries: Sleightholme Cons: Furbank Pens: Furbank 4

Northampton Saints overcame Leicester in the East Midlands derby to spoil Freddie Burns' Tigers farewell.

A Harry Potter try and Handre Pollard penalty put Tigers 10-9 up at the break, with George Furbank kicking three first-half penalties for Saints.

Another Furbank kick put Saints ahead, with the lead changing twice more as Potter grabbed a second try and Ollie Sleightholme scored Saints' first.

A Burns penalty in his final game set up a tense finish, but Saints hung on.

The 32-year-old, who cemented his place in Leicester affections when he kicked the winning drop-goal in last season's Premiership final, leaves Mattioli Woods Welford Road after a glorious second spell for New Zealand Super Rugby outfit Highlanders.

Leicester Tigers: Burns; Watson, Scott, Porter, Potter; Pollard, Edwards; Whitcombe, Montoya, Hurd; Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Richardson, Martin, Cracknell, Whiteley, Gopperth, Simmons.

Northampton Saints: Ramm; Skosan, Proctor, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Furbank, James; Waller, Haywood, Hill; Moon, Coles, Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: Smith, Waller, Petch, Nansen, Wilkins, Graham, Braley, Litchfield.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.