United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Stormers Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Northern Ireland; match report and highlights on BBC website

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made three changes to his side for the United Rugby Championship game against the Stormers in Belfast on Friday.

Eric O'Sullivan, Ben Moxham and Stewart Moore replace Andrew Warwick, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey.

Stockdale and McCloskey, along with captain Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole are in camp with Ireland ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

Harry Sheridan retains his place at blindside flanker.

The academy graduate impressed on his home debut in last week's Champions Cup win over Sale in Belfast.

Ulster take on reigning URC champions Stormers aiming to make it two home wins on the bounce after that win over Sale.

That victory saw them qualify for the Champions Cup last 16, where they will face Leinster in an all-Irish tie which has been confirmed for Aviva Stadium on 1 April.

The Stormers visit Belfast for the first time, having beaten Ulster twice last campaign, with both games taking place in South Africa.

They beat Ulster in the regular season and the URC playoffs. The South African side sit second in the URC table, while Ulster can leapfrog the Bulls into third place with a win on Friday.

"They are going to be a very difficult animal to what we faced last week," Ulster assistant coach Jonny Bell said of the Stormers.

"They are powerful, but move really fast around the pitch, so we need to control the ball well when we have it and make sure that we are smart defensively."

Ulster: Lowry, Lyttle, Hume, Moore, Moxham, Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Stewart, Toomaga-Allen, O'Connor, Carter, Sheridan, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Sutherland, Warwick, Treadwell, Murphy, Cooney, Madigan, McIlroy.