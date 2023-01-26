Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh McNally made four appearances for Bath before getting injured in October

Lock Josh McNally and prop Beno Obano will return for Bath after long periods out with injuries.

McNally, 32, made four league appearances this season before dislocating his shoulder in the defeat by London Irish on 1 October.

He starts in the second row for Friday's Premiership match at Sale.

Obano has also been named among the replacements having not played since the first match of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Bath won their last Premiership match on 31 December against Newcastle and also drew their most recent fixture against Glasgow in the European Challenge Cup last weekend.

With Tom Dunn and Ollie Lawrence away on international duty with England ahead of the Six Nations, Niall Annett starts at hooker and Jonathan Joseph moves into the centre.