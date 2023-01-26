Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand.

Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy as they return to United Rugby Championship (URC) action against Bulls on Friday.

The flanker leads his side with Jonathan Davies ruled out injured and Ken Owens preparing for the Six Nations with Wales.

Scarlets have made six changes from last weekend's European win in Bayonne.

The Bulls show 12 new faces to the side who were beaten 31-7 by Lyon in the Champions Cup last week.

Johnny McNicholl switches to full-back for the Scarlets with Leigh Halfpenny among five players on Wales duty.

Steff Evans moves to right wing with Ryan Conbeer on the left while Ioan Nicholas replaces Davies at inside centre to partner Joe Roberts in midfield.

Prop Sam Wainwright makes his first start since arriving at Parc y Scarlets from Saracens in November as head coach Dwayne Peel picks an all-new front row also including Kemsley Mathias and Daf Hughes.

Talisman number eight Sione Kalamafoni returns after being rested to replace Carwyn Tuipulotu, who is among the replacements.

Centre Eddie James, 20, will make his URC debut if he is introduced from the bench.

Scarlets have hit form having won six of their last seven games in all competitions. However, despite qualifying for the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup, they remain in 15th place in the league.

Peel said: "We are delighted to have topped our Challenge Cup pool, but now it's about turning our focus to four tough URC matches, starting with the Bulls on Friday night.

"They bring a lot of physicality, especially up front, and have a set-piece that can go after you and wheels on the edge as well. They are a top-four side so it is a good challenge for us."

Bulls are third in the URC despite losing two of their last three league games.

Second-row Ruan Vermaak, flanker Marco van Staden and number eight Elrigh Louw all retain their jerseys from the Lyon defeat while Johan Goosen switches from fly-half to full-back and top try-scorer David Kriel switches wing.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Daf Hughes, Sam Wainwright, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler (capt), Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Steff Thomas, Harri O'Connor, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Dane Blacker, Dan Jones, Eddie James.

Bulls: Johan Goosen; David Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (capt), Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Jan Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Simphiwe Matanzima, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendriks, Wandisile Simelane.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistants: Adam Jones (Wales) & Ben Breakspear (Wales)

TMO: Brian McNeice (Ireland)