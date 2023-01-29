Six Nations 2023: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times for Wales v Ireland and England v Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|2023 Guinness Six Nations
|Dates: 4 February to 18 March
|Coverage: Watch Scotland and Wales home games live on BBC One; match commentary on Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra or BBC Sounds; live text on BBC digital services; highlights on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app
The 2023 Six Nations starts on Saturday and BBC Sport has live coverage and highlights across TV, radio and online.
BBC One will broadcast live coverage of one game every round, starting with the opening match between Warren Gatland's Wales and Ireland on Saturday.
Radio 5 Live has commentary of England v Scotland as Steve Borthwick starts his reign as England head coach.
Highlights of every match including Italy v France will be shown on Sunday on BBC Two's Six Nations Rugby Special.
Match highlights of every game will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as well as iPlayer shortly after full-time.
BBC coverage throughout the Six Nations
Over the following weeks, BBC TV will show live coverage of Scotland v Wales on 11 February, Wales v England on 25 February, Scotland v Ireland on 12 March and Scotland v Italy on 18 March. All the other matches will be shown live on ITV.
BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra will offer live commentary of every game throughout the tournament.
The BBC Sport website and app will feature live streams, text commentaries, and video highlights.
Six Nations Rugby Special, hosted by Ugo Monye, will be broadcast every Sunday evening on BBC Two.
The Rugby Union Weekly Podcast will provide insight and analysis every day during the Six Nations, starting from Monday.
Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson will have regular columns on the BBC Sport website.
BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of every match of the Under-20 Six Nations, commencing on Friday, 3 February, as well as the Women's Six Nations, which begins on 25 March.
Additional coverage across the nations
There will be further in-depth coverage across the nations from BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.
All Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland, all Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
Six Nations fixtures and coverage
All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
Saturday, 4 February
13:15-16:30 - Wales v Ireland - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
16:45-18:45 - England v Scotland - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 5 February
15:00-17:00 - Italy v France - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
18:15-19:15 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer
20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 11 February
14:15-16:15 - Ireland v France - ITV - BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app
16:00-19:10 - Scotland v Wales - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Sunday, 12 February
15:00-17:00 - England v Italy - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer
20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 25 February
14:15-16:15 - Italy v Ireland - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
16:00-19:10 - Wales v England - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Sunday, 26 February
15:00-17:00 - France v Scotland - ITV - BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer
20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 11 March
14:15-16:15 - Italy v Wales - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
16:45-18:45 - England v France - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Sunday, 12 March
14:15-17:30 - Scotland v Ireland - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 18 March
11:45-15:00- Scotland v Italy - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
14:45-16:45 - France v Wales - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra
17:00-19:00 - Ireland v England - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra
Sunday, 19 March
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer
20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live
Under-20 Six Nations fixtures and coverage
All games are live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Friday, 3 February
19:00 - England v Scotland
19:00 - Wales v Ireland
20:00 - Italy v France
Friday, 10 February
19:00 - England v Italy
19:15 - Scotland v Wales
20:00 - Ireland v France
Friday, 24 February
19:15 - Italy v Ireland
19:15 - Wales v England
20:00 - France v Scotland
Friday, 10 March
19:15 - Italy v Wales
19:15 - Scotland v Ireland
20:00 - England v France
Sunday, 19 March
14:00 - Scotland v Italy
17:00 - Ireland v England
20:00 - France v Wales
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
- Are you in need of a good night's sleep? Here are nine amazing facts to help you improve the quality of your sleep
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture