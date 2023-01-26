Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dino Lamb has started in nine of his 12 Harlequins appearances this season

Harlequins lock Dino Lamb has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old - who made his debut back in September 2017 - has gone on to make 76 appearances for the Londoners after coming up through the academy.

He came off the bench when Harlequins won the 2021 Premiership final and has been a regular in the side this term.

"Dino's potential is immense and we are thrilled he's recommitted to the club," Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson told the club website.

"It's always great to see a homegrown player go on to become a regular feature for the senior team and Dino's athleticism is a real point of difference at the highest level of club rugby.

"His ability to play in the loose gives him great versatility and more scope to grow his game."

The club has not disclosed the length of Lamb's new deal.