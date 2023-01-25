Finn Theobald-Thomas: Leicester Tigers sign Gloucester hooker
Leicester Tigers have signed hooker Finn Theobald-Thomas from Premiership rivals Gloucester for next season.
The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has been with the Cherry and Whites since his former club Worcester went into administration earlier in the season.
Tigers interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth said Theobald-Thomas is a player "with a bright future".
"We are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow," Wigglesworth said.