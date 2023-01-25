Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicky Smith made his Ospreys debut 10 years ago this month

Head coach Toby Booth says Ospreys are powerless to stop Wales prop Nicky Smith leaving the region because of Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contractual issue.

The 41-cap loosehead, 28, has been linked with a move to the English Premiership at the end of the season.

Booth says he wants to keep Smith, but admits the current freeze on player contracts means time is running out.

"We're hopeful it doesn't happen," Booth said.

"Nicky is very important to us but unfortunately with the catastrophic contractual situation, people can't wait forever."

Booth also conceded Smith's absence from the current Wales set-up could play a part in the player's decision on where he will play his rugby next year.

But it is the inability of Ospreys - as with the three other Welsh regions - to offer formal new deals until a new long-term financial agreement is settled with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) that is the biggest factor.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) are attempting to finalise a six-year funding framework between the regions and the WRU, which has been verbally agreed.

Booth says he understands and respects the need for sustainability, but admits it is "hugely frustrating" not to be able to tie down stars.

"Until we've been given the green light to do that, it becomes more problematic and the chances of people leaving are greater because players have a short career and want to know what their future is," he said.

"We're open and honest about it, I'm very clear of our intentions to keep him and we've discussed it.

"Ultimately the decision will come down to our ability to offer a contract, the level of that contract and where he sits in the Welsh set-up.

"It won't be because he doesn't enjoy the Ospreys because he does, for sure. We're playing well enough, he's enjoying his rugby - it'll come around certainty and security and that's a different decision we have to respect."

Smith will captain Ospreys against Zebre this weekend, with the Swansea-based side expected to name a young line-up given 14 players were called into Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad.

Hooker Scott Baldwin is among the Wales contingent having replaced Dewi Lake, who suffered a medial knee ligament strain in last week's Champions Cup win in Leicester and is now hoping to be fit for the end of the Six Nations.

"Fortunately his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) is intact so it's the lesser of two evils," said Booth.

"He'll take a bit of time to get up and running, but nowhere near as long. He's a young man, shows a lot of commitment and his age will make a difference, hopefully we can get him up and running again."

Booth is excited by the prospect of some of Ospreys' younger players getting an opportunity in Parma on Sunday and carrying on the momentum built following back-to-back wins in Europe over Leicester and French champions Montpellier.

The sole Welsh qualifiers in the top-tier European competition now face a trip to Saracens in the last-16 in two months' time.

"Despite everyone's preconceived ideas about what was going to happen to us with the opposition we were paired against, we've got ourselves into the knockout stages," Booth said.

"[Saracens] are an unbelievably consistent team that play an oppressive, difficult game to break down with a lot of unbelievably good players at their disposal, so it will be a really tough ask.

"But as we've done with the other rounds, we'll go there, back ourselves to do a job, enjoy the journey and see where it takes us."