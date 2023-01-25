Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto were sent off by referee Andrea Piardi

Northampton Saints pair Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will serve bans after being sent off against La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.

Centre Dingwall was shown a red card for a dangerous 39th-minute tackle on Dillyn Leyds and will be suspended for three weeks.

Lock Salakaia-Loto followed late in the game for striking Paul Boudehent and has received a four-week ban.

Saints lost the game 31-13 for their fourth defeat in a row.

A disciplinary panel ruled that Dingwall had made contact with Leyds' head but reduced a six-week ban by half because there were no aggravating factors.

He will be available to play again on 20 February or a week earlier if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention.

Salakaia-Loto was found guilty of a "reckless act of foul play" but his potential ban was cut by two weeks.

The Australia international can play again on 27 February, or a week earlier if he completes the same course as Dingwall.