Wales' regions play in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month.

In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues.

Nothing official has since been agreed with players out of contract at the end of 2022-23 unable to sign new deals.

Phillips says progress has been made.

"We signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement a week last Friday, that sets up the principles we have agreed," said Phillips.

"It is a very short document and does not go into long-form legal documentation.

"What that means then is that you then convert a heads of terms agreement into a fully blown contract which is called long-form documentation.

"We will be meeting again tomorrow (Wednesday, 25 January) to try to push that forward into a long-form agreement.

"How long it takes is a matter for the lawyers. Provided you stick to the heads of terms and there is no new disruptions, that should take a couple of weeks.

"The ambition would be it could be done in the next month, but always remember we are looking for external level finance here so we need consent of lenders.

"We can only get the consent of the lenders once the parties have agreed to the terms between themselves."

Phillips was speaking as he faced calls to resign amid allegations of a "toxic culture" and sexism at WRU.

He has apologised, but hopes to remain in the role.

Discussions involving the Welsh game's Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales, are ongoing over the future of its professional tier.

The organisation consists of four regional representatives - Alun Jones (Cardiff Rugby), David Buttress (Dragons), Chris Lawlor (Ospreys) and Simon Muderack (Scarlets), plus Phillips, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, independent chair Malcolm Wall and Marianne Økland.

PRB meetings are also attended by WRU performance director Nigel Walker and the chair of the rugby management board, Jon Daniels.

The delay in a new deal has meant Wales players out of contract are being tempted to leave for clubs outside Wales with Test lock Will Rowlands, who will leave Dragons for Racing 92, among them.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has admitted he expects others could follow suit and the WRU could review their 60-cap rule ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France later this year.

Wales do not currently select players with fewer than 60 caps who play for clubs outside the country.