Flanker Tom Ellis made his 100th appearance for Bath in May 2021

Back-rower Tom Ellis has signed for Saracens on a short-term loan deal from Premiership rivals Bath.

Ellis is joining Saracens immediately to provide cover for injury and players missing because of the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for Bath since his debut in 2014, including 13 this season.

"Tom has an opportunity to experience a new club and to earn more game time," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"We wish him well during that period and look forward to welcoming him back in the next six weeks."