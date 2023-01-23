Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rufus McLean joined Glasgow Warriors in 2020 and has three Scotland caps

Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland wing pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse.

The Boston-born 22-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had his sentence deferred after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Warriors have now ended his contract as his actions "constituted gross misconduct and breach of contract".

McLean has the right to appeal against the club's decision.

But club managing director Al Kellock said: "Rufus admitted domestic abuse and his actions cannot be condoned.

"We have taken this matter extremely seriously. Sadly, with any crime, there is a victim and as a club we want to acknowledge the impact on the young woman involved.

"We are committed to ensuring our players continue to be positive role models and recognise the privileged positions they hold."

Warriors stress that they were already working with Police Scotland to support and promote its male education campaign "Don't be that Guy" and that further workshops are planned in the coming weeks.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said he will "fully support" the approach taken by the United Rugby Championship club in ending McLean's employment.

"There is no place in today's society for any form of abuse and his actions have impacted not only his club and rugby in Scotland but more importantly the life of his former partner, which is both sad and regrettable," he added.

"We will continue to take a strong stand against any behaviour which either breaks the law or brings our game and its values into disrepute."

McLean, who started playing rugby at Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh before heading to the University of Strathclyde, signed his first professional contract for Warriors in June 2020 and made his debut that season.

He represented Scotland at under-20 level before making his senior breakthrough and scoring his first and only try for Gregor Townsend's side in a 60-14 defeat of Tonga at Murrayfield in October.