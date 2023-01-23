Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Cruse made five appearances for Edinburgh

Northampton Saints have signed hooker Tom Cruse from Edinburgh until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old had been with the Scottish side on a short-term deal since November after his previous club Wasps went into administration.

Cruse, who spent six seasons with Wasps before their demise, returns to the Premiership as injury cover at Saints.

"Tom will bring a huge amount of experience and quality to our group," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"He's a tough player and very consistent in the set-piece area as well."