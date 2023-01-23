Tackle height in rugby: Steve Borthwick says there is no 'instant fix'
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Lowering tackle height is not an "instant fix" to improving player safety but needs to be addressed, says England head coach Steve Borthwick.
Players in clubs, schools, colleges and universities must tackle from waist-height down from next season because of a new rule by the Rugby Football Union.
It has been criticised by the community game and professional players.
"I think everyone wants to find the best solution. Is there an instant fix or answer? No," said Borthwick.
"But is it the right thing to do to be trying to address the issue? Absolutely. I know the RFU is going to be publishing in the near future further details around this and I think other nations and World Rugby are trying to address this.
"We want to keep the core of this game, which is a tough, physically intense game, and have the safety aspect."
The RFU says it will provide clarity regarding the new tackle laws amid fears of a player exodus.
The governing body will send out "detailed guidelines" to players, coaches and referees.
The change will apply across the community game - clubs, schools, colleges and universities - at both age-grade and adult levels as well as National One and below in the men's game and Championship One and below in the women's game.
Former referee Nigel Owens says the new tackle law will make life "difficult" for match officials.
He said: "Most importantly there needs to be total clarity for the referees because it is a contact sport.
"It is going to be very difficult, I would think, unless there is total clarity around this to have a shift in the behaviour to referee it."
Players from the community and elite game have suggested the law change would not lead to fewer concussions.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said: "I don't agree with it. It's not like you can't get concussed hitting someone's knees. The tackles we really need to take out are the reckless ones - strongly disagree."
And former England player Rocky Clark said: "Still getting to grips with the new tackle height amendments. Whilst safety is paramount I have doubts over how this can be implemented and adhered to.
"Interpretation and potential knees to the head are a big concern of mine. Let alone us bigger and older folk getting that low."
The RFU's law change came after more than 55 amateur players presented their case for a potential lawsuit because they say World Rugby, the Wales Rugby Union and the RFU failed to protect them from head injuries.
Borthwick, who will take charge of his first England game on 4 February when they play Scotland, added: "Kevin Sinfield coaching the [England] defence, he has gone on record several times and said he wants to make sure we tackle lower.
"I think that is the right thing to do. We aren't going to get that right straight away, there will be mistakes, there will be errors but we have an intent to try and change habits."
Elsewhere in rugby union...
- How barefoot Kolisi showed what South African clubs can bring
- Subscribe to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast
- Why did Gabby Logan get into sport?: The broadcaster looks back at her career and shares her favourite music
- It's demolition mixed with la dolce vita...: Amanda Holden and Alan Carr set out to renovate two crumbling properties in sun-drenched Sicily
1) The international game has become a set-piece dominated affair, with focus on defence, designed for bulk rather than finesse/skill/speed
2) The domestic game cannot finance itself (Wasps/Worcester) has little/no tv appeal and crowds are lower than League 1 football attendances
3) The amateur game has just announced laws the equivalent of armageddon
I think one problem is the size/weight of current players... If all had to play the full 80 mins they'd need to lose bulk. I would only have 3 or 4 subs and only use them when independent doctor says starting player isn't fit to continue.
Also allowing up to 6 forward subs is nuts! All should 'tire out' simultaneously unless an injury sub is needed
Sure you got the odd boot in the face, or knee to the head, but it has to better than the potentially life changing injuries on offer nowadays.
You'd be amazed how quickly it would stop.
If they really want to help with player welfare, reduce the number of games per player, increase recovery time, coach better tackling, police offside @ rucks & mauls to reduce players gambling on "line speed" & allow attackers some impetus.
Lower tackle height or actually ref the laws, below the badge seems sensible.
Surely there can be very little doubt that there are long term dangers in being repeatedly punched in the head but its as if we just accept that the participants have made their decision to accept the risks.
I'm not saying the RFU should be doing nothing (or boxing should be banned) - i just find the difference curious.
* Enforced medical suspensions
* Fewer games
* Limit contact training
* Ban stand-up tackling (thus avoiding head to head)
Worry about where things are heading with this.
Are we going to see players wearing their shorts really low?
What on earth is going to happen to malls?
Will we see players just leaning over?
The try-saving tackle (and getting under the ball) is completely dead.
How can you clear out a ruck with waist high and below?
And how does a two-tier structure work when the elite, bulked up, players can still go at it with far more speed & impact than recreational players can? Are we saying they get paid enough that it's acceptable for them to be placed at more risk? It makes no sense.
You can enforce medical suspensions and have fewer games (which will help) but at some point, players need to be looking after their own health and wellbeing too. If a players is injured, they need to make sure they don't go back into playing too soon.