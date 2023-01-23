Close menu

Tackle height in rugby: Steve Borthwick says there is no 'instant fix'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones after he was sacked in December

Lowering tackle height is not an "instant fix" to improving player safety but needs to be addressed, says England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Players in clubs, schools, colleges and universities must tackle from waist-height down from next season because of a new rule by the Rugby Football Union.

It has been criticised by the community game and professional players.

"I think everyone wants to find the best solution. Is there an instant fix or answer? No," said Borthwick.

"But is it the right thing to do to be trying to address the issue? Absolutely. I know the RFU is going to be publishing in the near future further details around this and I think other nations and World Rugby are trying to address this.

"We want to keep the core of this game, which is a tough, physically intense game, and have the safety aspect."

The RFU says it will provide clarity regarding the new tackle laws amid fears of a player exodus.

The governing body will send out "detailed guidelines" to players, coaches and referees.

The change will apply across the community game - clubs, schools, colleges and universities - at both age-grade and adult levels as well as National One and below in the men's game and Championship One and below in the women's game.

Former referee Nigel Owens says the new tackle law will make life "difficult" for match officials.

He said: "Most importantly there needs to be total clarity for the referees because it is a contact sport.

"It is going to be very difficult, I would think, unless there is total clarity around this to have a shift in the behaviour to referee it."

Players from the community and elite game have suggested the law change would not lead to fewer concussions.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said: "I don't agree with it. It's not like you can't get concussed hitting someone's knees. The tackles we really need to take out are the reckless ones - strongly disagree."

And former England player Rocky Clark said: "Still getting to grips with the new tackle height amendments. Whilst safety is paramount I have doubts over how this can be implemented and adhered to.

"Interpretation and potential knees to the head are a big concern of mine. Let alone us bigger and older folk getting that low."

The RFU's law change came after more than 55 amateur players presented their case for a potential lawsuit because they say World Rugby, the Wales Rugby Union and the RFU failed to protect them from head injuries.

Borthwick, who will take charge of his first England game on 4 February when they play Scotland, added: "Kevin Sinfield coaching the [England] defence, he has gone on record several times and said he wants to make sure we tackle lower.

"I think that is the right thing to do. We aren't going to get that right straight away, there will be mistakes, there will be errors but we have an intent to try and change habits."

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 14:35

    Rugby Union in danger of killing itself off

    1) The international game has become a set-piece dominated affair, with focus on defence, designed for bulk rather than finesse/skill/speed

    2) The domestic game cannot finance itself (Wasps/Worcester) has little/no tv appeal and crowds are lower than League 1 football attendances

    3) The amateur game has just announced laws the equivalent of armageddon

  • Comment posted by Cardiff exile, today at 14:31

    There were a lot less head injuries before 1995.
    I think one problem is the size/weight of current players... If all had to play the full 80 mins they'd need to lose bulk. I would only have 3 or 4 subs and only use them when independent doctor says starting player isn't fit to continue.
    Also allowing up to 6 forward subs is nuts! All should 'tire out' simultaneously unless an injury sub is needed

    • Reply posted by Fred Frost, today at 14:38

      Fred Frost replied:
      Disagree it's all down to playing 80 mins. A lot of the props could play that these days. It's more down to the game turning professional so players a full time in the gym and players are full time training to get into the lowest body positions so the the tacklers have nothing else to hit other than the head.

  • Comment posted by whataguy, today at 14:03

    Rugby is Dead. Long Live Tiddlywinks.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 14:07

      Justfacts replied:
      Finger injury victims demand change!!!

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 14:05

    Controversial….why not ban contact sports…? Or sports in general…? Oh yes, driving carries risk. Cycling is dodgy. Life is problematic really. Who is for pushy-pushy in a ball pit, wrapped in cotton wool…?

    • Reply posted by bonzodoodog, today at 14:16

      bonzodoodog replied:
      No idea why you got three so far thumbs down !!
      There’s no way rugby can enforce this rule without a mass exodus from the sport at all levels
      Would have been far better to say below badge height

  • Comment posted by madmacstoo, today at 14:37

    Fast losing interest in the game. Totally ridiculous to officially re-introduce the concept of tackling around the legs, something I got a huge rollicking for not doing when I was a lad.

    • Reply posted by levelheadedfan, today at 17:41

      levelheadedfan replied:
      As my teacher used to repeat ad nauseum back in the 80's "Take 'em round the legs, they can't run without their legs!" :) :)

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 13:46

    I left school a long time ago, but played to quite a high level (Leicester as a Colt before joining the Army & playing for my Regiment). At no point, ever, were I or anyone I was with, taught to tackle above the waist. It has just crept into the sport.

    Sure you got the odd boot in the face, or knee to the head, but it has to better than the potentially life changing injuries on offer nowadays.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 13:49

      FrankMachin replied:
      So a broken neck was not life changing during that period?

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 13:55

    It is moot really. Contact with the head should be an automatic red card, no discussion, no mitigation.

    You'd be amazed how quickly it would stop.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 14:03

      Ian replied:
      Agree. Ice-hockey is grappling with the same issue in this country. Strict liability has changed the was contact is coached completely.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 14:36

    does'nt help when recent Farrell recent high tackle case only ended up with 3 weeks suspension.. not nearly enough deterrent. If decent suspensions given in past then may be wouldn't have needed this rule. Oh, and I'm not picking on Farrell, just a recent example.

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 13:37

    I am just glad i played the game when I did, very soon thanks to snowfakes and wokes the game will be a non contact sport. I used to play TWO games on a Saturday, one for the school in the morning then out with the adults for the afternoon game. Sort it out please we all know what we getting into when we CHOOSE to play the game

    • Reply posted by ethjuk, today at 13:43

      ethjuk replied:
      Tell that to the 55 who are suing the RFU etc - the reality is that the game will soon be bankrupt with the damages it will be paying

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:02

    Has there been anyone that actually agrees with idea, other than the nameless " old farts" as named by Will Carling.

    If they really want to help with player welfare, reduce the number of games per player, increase recovery time, coach better tackling, police offside @ rucks & mauls to reduce players gambling on "line speed" & allow attackers some impetus.

    • Reply posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 14:07

      Khouli Khan MC replied:
      " coach better tackling"

      Erm, isn't that the point of the entire thing?

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:07

    If this was really about player safety, the key area is get hands out of the ruck, and stop the jackalling and presenting the back on the next to the onrushing charging Rhino, trying to clear you out.

    Lower tackle height or actually ref the laws, below the badge seems sensible.

    • Reply posted by Minnie Bannister, today at 14:10

      Minnie Bannister replied:
      some clubs have badges on shorts - your move

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 13:50

    Right up there with no heading the ball in football

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 15:56

      Keep the Faith replied:
      except that isn't what's happening in football.

  • Comment posted by mik, today at 16:17

    I played Rugby in my twenties, 55 now, and I was knocked out twice. Both as a tackler, both tackling below waist height and getting a knee in the head. Not sure how this will help.

    • Reply posted by BillesdonRant, today at 16:43

      BillesdonRant replied:
      If you employed the sayings we used when coaching the minis and juniors moving up from Tag to contact and tackling, you may have avoided the knee. "What smells to what smells" and "Cheek to cheek" were used to hopefully get the head around the backside and away from knees.

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 14:23

    I'm confused how about we rarely hear about such safety concerns in boxing.

    Surely there can be very little doubt that there are long term dangers in being repeatedly punched in the head but its as if we just accept that the participants have made their decision to accept the risks.

    I'm not saying the RFU should be doing nothing (or boxing should be banned) - i just find the difference curious.

    • Reply posted by vern, today at 14:33

      vern replied:
      Same in football ( soccer) whose risk is only very slightly less than rugby, but due to the vastly higher numbers that play it has a bigger issue/exposure.
      However there seems to be a vested interest in pushing rugby as the problem within certain parts of the media, while football & boxing largely get a free pass. I'm sure the fact there are vast sums of money in those is completely unconnected.

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 14:17

    Lots of things to do before changing tackle height:

    * Enforced medical suspensions
    * Fewer games
    * Limit contact training
    * Ban stand-up tackling (thus avoiding head to head)

    Worry about where things are heading with this.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 14:27

      Trytastic replied:
      Proper rucking, current laws create 10 times the HIAs caused here than high tackling

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 14:12

    I understand the need to improve safety but I don't think people are thinking about how it will all play out.

    Are we going to see players wearing their shorts really low?
    What on earth is going to happen to malls?
    Will we see players just leaning over?
    The try-saving tackle (and getting under the ball) is completely dead.
    How can you clear out a ruck with waist high and below?

    • Reply posted by levelheadedfan, today at 17:47

      levelheadedfan replied:
      Strip malls? Shopping malls?

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 15:02

    RFU would be better limiting subs to 2 for injuries, this would stop half fit behemoths from making the game into to a head butting contest and as players tired more space, just like in old days when rugby was a running game.

  • Comment posted by Ralph Leeson, today at 17:04

    As a player for 25 years followed by a refereeing career of a further 16 years I have seen many injuries. Head on head injuries were actually quite rare. It is head on knee injuries that were 10 times more likely. Trying to get into an in-natural position when there simply isn’t time to adjust body shape will fill A&E departments like never before. No idea how the poor refs will manage this nonsen

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 15:04

    It's all a bit strange; clearly running scared of lawsuits but who in the end decides what is safe & what isn't?

    And how does a two-tier structure work when the elite, bulked up, players can still go at it with far more speed & impact than recreational players can? Are we saying they get paid enough that it's acceptable for them to be placed at more risk? It makes no sense.

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 14:15

    The dangerous stuff with concussion seems to be re-injury and volume of incidents.

    You can enforce medical suspensions and have fewer games (which will help) but at some point, players need to be looking after their own health and wellbeing too. If a players is injured, they need to make sure they don't go back into playing too soon.

    • Reply posted by Fred Frost, today at 14:42

      Fred Frost replied:
      And they can't even set the example at professional level. Jamie George was clearly knocked out yesterday but the Sarrys coaches let him come back on.

