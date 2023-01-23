Close menu

Tackle height in rugby: Steve Borthwick says there is no 'instant fix'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments44

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones after he was sacked in December

Lowering tackle height is not an "instant fix" to improving player safety but needs to be addressed, says England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Players in clubs, schools, colleges and universities must tackle from waist-height down from next season because of a new rule by the Rugby Football Union.

It has been criticised by the community game and professional players.

"I think everyone wants to find the best solution. Is there an instant fix or answer? No," said Borthwick.

"But is it the right thing to do to be trying to address the issue? Absolutely. I know the RFU is going to be publishing in the near future further details around this and I think other nations and World Rugby are trying to address this.

"We want to keep the core of this game, which is a tough, physically intense game, and have the safety aspect."

The RFU says it will provide clarity regarding the new tackle laws amid fears of a player exodus.

The governing body will send out "detailed guidelines" to players, coaches and referees.

The change will apply across the community game - clubs, schools, colleges and universities - at both age-grade and adult levels as well as National One and below in the men's game and Championship One and below in the women's game.

Former referee Nigel Owens says the new tackle law will make life "difficult" for match officials.

He said: "Most importantly there needs to be total clarity for the referees because it is a contact sport.

"It is going to be very difficult, I would think, unless there is total clarity around this to have a shift in the behaviour to referee it."

Players from the community and elite game have suggested the law change would not lead to fewer concussions.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said: "I don't agree with it. It's not like you can't get concussed hitting someone's knees. The tackles we really need to take out are the reckless ones - strongly disagree."

And former England player Rocky Clark said: "Still getting to grips with the new tackle height amendments. Whilst safety is paramount I have doubts over how this can be implemented and adhered to.

"Interpretation and potential knees to the head are a big concern of mine. Let alone us bigger and older folk getting that low."

The RFU's law change came after more than 55 amateur players presented their case for a potential lawsuit because they say World Rugby, the Wales Rugby Union and the RFU failed to protect them from head injuries.

Borthwick, who will take charge of his first England game on 4 February when they play Scotland, added: "Kevin Sinfield coaching the [England] defence, he has gone on record several times and said he wants to make sure we tackle lower.

"I think that is the right thing to do. We aren't going to get that right straight away, there will be mistakes, there will be errors but we have an intent to try and change habits."

Elsewhere in rugby union...

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:07

    If this was really about player safety, the key area is get hands out of the ruck, and stop the jackalling and presenting the back on the next to the onrushing charging Rhino, trying to clear you out.

    Lower tackle height or actually ref the laws, below the badge seems sensible.

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 14:05

    Controversial….why not ban contact sports…? Or sports in general…? Oh yes, driving carries risk. Cycling is dodgy. Life is problematic really. Who is for pushy-pushy in a ball pit, wrapped in cotton wool…?

  • Comment posted by whataguy, today at 14:03

    Rugby is Dead. Long Live Tiddlywinks.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 14:07

      Justfacts replied:
      Finger injury victims demand change!!!

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:02

    Has there been anyone that actually agrees with idea, other than the nameless " old farts" as named by Will Carling.

    If they really want to help with player welfare, reduce the number of games per player, increase recovery time, coach better tackling, police offside @ rucks & mauls to reduce players gambling on "line speed" & allow attackers some impetus.

    • Reply posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 14:07

      Khouli Khan MC replied:
      " coach better tackling"

      Erm, isn't that the point of the entire thing?

  • Comment posted by glyndwr ap Dewi, today at 13:58

    When I played I tied my shorts at the waist but soon they settled on the hips. So how's the ref going to judge exactly where the waist is? Changing one aspect of the game in isolation can lead to the law of unintentional consequences. If a lineout jumper catches the ball on his chest is his opponent not allowed to wrestle for the ball? This needs a trial.

  • Comment posted by Rules1843, today at 13:56

    Maybe RFU concerned about future litigation from inaction or genuine wish to improve safety.. either way players/coaches need to take responsibility and have brought this on themselves. Sexton’s comments should be viewed alongside his tackle technique and his concussions! Saracens currently have Farrell in tackle school and could/should have had two more following him yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 13:55

    It is moot really. Contact with the head should be an automatic red card, no discussion, no mitigation.

    You'd be amazed how quickly it would stop.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 14:03

      Ian replied:
      Agree. Ice-hockey is grappling with the same issue in this country. Strict liability has changed the was contact is coached completely.

  • Comment posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 13:54

    Awful knee jerk reaction to the court case.
    How do you tackle a player driving at the line already crouching and low to the ground?
    Below the upper chest/nipple line or a straight red card may be a better solution.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 13:56

      Justfacts replied:
      He has legs yes???

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 13:50

    Right up there with no heading the ball in football

  • Comment posted by JeffHut, today at 13:47

    Why will waist level tackling mean more head contact to knees. After all the red and yellow cards and failed hia's over the past two weeks it is obvious something has to be done top to bottom. Alternatively injury insurance will be impossible to get. The current cases could cost the governing bodies millions.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 13:50

      FrankMachin replied:
      if you tack at waist level your head will be above the knee.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 13:46

    I left school a long time ago, but played to quite a high level (Leicester as a Colt before joining the Army & playing for my Regiment). At no point, ever, were I or anyone I was with, taught to tackle above the waist. It has just crept into the sport.

    Sure you got the odd boot in the face, or knee to the head, but it has to better than the potentially life changing injuries on offer nowadays.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 13:49

      FrankMachin replied:
      So a broken neck was not life changing during that period?

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 13:43

    I would love to see the game return to the days prior to the rugby league style of defence and have the ruck be a meaningful contest for the ball drawing in forwards and freeing up space. I think it will take more than this.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 13:47

      Justfacts replied:
      Thompson?

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 13:37

    I am just glad i played the game when I did, very soon thanks to snowfakes and wokes the game will be a non contact sport. I used to play TWO games on a Saturday, one for the school in the morning then out with the adults for the afternoon game. Sort it out please we all know what we getting into when we CHOOSE to play the game

    • Reply posted by ethjuk, today at 13:43

      ethjuk replied:
      Tell that to the 55 who are suing the RFU etc - the reality is that the game will soon be bankrupt with the damages it will be paying

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 13:36

    Spoken like a true advocate of thug Rugby, this guy will be worse than Jones!

    • Reply posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 13:46

      Khouli Khan MC replied:
      Does you r Mummy know you're messing around on the 'puter?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured