Close menu

England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp

Last updated on .From the section English Rugbycomments39

Courtney Lawes getting treatment for injury on Saturday
Courtney Lawes was forced off in the 29th minute of Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

Gloucester hooker George McGuigan has also withdrawn with a knee problem.

Lock David Ribbans comes in for his Northampton team-mate Lawes, 33, and Bath's Tom Dunn replaces McGuigan, 29.

Lawes, who can play as a lock of back row, has already missed large parts of the season through injury, including all of England's autumn Tests after suffering concussion.

The British and Irish Lions forward and Bristol prop Ellis Genge were named as England vice-captains by Borthwick after he succeeded Eddie Jones as head coach last month.

Another hooker, Jamie George, is also a concern after he was concussed during Saracens' defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday.

England have already lost Exeter number two Luke Cowan-Dickie to an ankle injury for at least the start of the Six Nations.

After their tournament opener against Scotland, England host Italy on 12 February.

A trip to Wales follows on 25 February before a home game against defending champions France on 11 March precedes their final game against Ireland on 18 March in Dublin.

The Six Nations begins a huge year in the international game, with the World Cup starting in France on 8 September.

'Borthwick's Scotland plans may now look different'

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Like all England head coaches before him, Steve Borthwick is dealing with a constantly changing picture as injuries put his best-laid plans to waste.

Lawes has been dogged by injury setbacks of late, but the fact Borthwick named him as a vice-captain shows how integral he remains to the squad, and while it's unknown how serious the problem is, his involvement in the Calcutta Cup looks very unlikely.

David Ribbans coming in hints that Borthwick sees Lawes as an option at lock, where he hasn't played in years, while England are now stretched at hooker with Cowan-Dickie already absent and Jamie George also an injury concern.

The team Borthwick selects for the Scotland showdown may look very different to the one he imagined a few weeks ago.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 11:14

    Tom Dunn can do a job for England against the Scots. Best English hooker around if you ask anyone who seriously follows the Premiership. N C-D next best.

  • Comment posted by Tim Williams, today at 11:13

    Harry Thacker should be in contention.

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 11:11

    Great to see Ribbans in the squad. IMO he should have been there from the start, he's been class in the premiership and really put a shift in during the autumn. Similarly, if Daly is ruled out (he pulled up with what looked like hamstring problems in the Edinburgh game) i'd like to see Lawrence take his spot.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 11:10

    Jamie George attempted a very dangerous high tackle intending to seriously injure Crosbie but the Braveheart Crosbie nearly launched George into orbit. Karma.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 11:07

    Looks like a hooker problem all round with Wales Dewi Lake an injury problem and 4 of his possible replacements also injured

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:00

    Real shame for McGuigan. He’s been one of the best hookers in the league for a while now and should have already been capped. Hopefully he gets another opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:59

    I also wonder what Ruan Ackermann has to do to get a spot. Great player.

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 11:10

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      Perhaps it’s because he’s South African 🙄

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:57

    So George undergoing concussion protocols, slight risk of him being cited too which isn't great. Daly and Vunipola are being assessed still. I would quite welcome the latter 2 dropping out and being replaced by Rapava-Ruskin and Lawrence tbh.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 10:56

    Finally a genuine 6 may get a chance to play at 6

    • Reply posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 11:04

      NearlyDunroving replied:
      I think Lawes' record over the past few years has firmly established him as a 6.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 10:55

    They will move Itoje to 6 and put Ribbans in engine room.
    Should have called up Dave Ewers.
    As for Tom Dunn.......let's hope George is fit.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:59

      WPL replied:
      I guess George could be fit for some games, if not all

  • Comment posted by Shaunus, today at 10:52

    Never nice seeing a player injured soon into a comeback. However 5 other teams breathe a sigh of relief when it's a beast of a player like Lawes.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:51

    Here we go! 3 hookers injured is bad luck. Real shame about Lawes.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:53

      WPL replied:
      Actually, it’s 4. Dolly still out.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 10:50

    Ludlum is a penalty machine. Lots of better options at 6 or 7

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 10:45

    Unlucky McGuigan, he could well have been starting with Cowen-Dickie and George touch and go.

    Don't know how Dunn is next in line.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:44

    Get well soon, Courtney. That said, I feel this means we will see a proper back row and one that isn’t populated with hybrid back row/locks. I’d consider Ludlam at 6 as he’s a solid jumper, with Earl at 7 and Dombrandt at 8. Willis coming off the bench to cover the subbed spot. Hooker on the other hand is troubling…

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 11:09

      oldfatprop replied:
      Toulouse use Willis as a jumper,and Dombrant jumps for Quins.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:42

    Surprised that Blamire wasn't the next one off the rank. If George is cited or ruled out from concussion lineouts may well be an issue. Ribbans should have been in the original squad but surprised a lock has been called in for Lawes rather than Hill; Courtney may well have been Itoje's partner in the second row.

    • Reply posted by Garozzo, today at 11:09

      Garozzo replied:
      Where is Jack Singleton? Seems to have fallen down the pecking order. Is he injured?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:39

    Always thought Lawes was a bit of a thug - red card waiting to happen
    Think England have better options so no big loss

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 10:41

      First name replied:
      You will be waiting a while then. Plays hard but within the lawes!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:34

    Shame about McGuigan, I was looking forward to him being in squad. Lawes a blow but at least we might see someone else at 6.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 10:43

      First name replied:
      Yes will be good to see someone else at 6.
      Although Lawes might well be our best option still.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured