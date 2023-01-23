Close menu

England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp

From the section English Rugby

Courtney Lawes getting treatment for injury on Saturday
Courtney Lawes was forced off in the 29th minute of Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

Gloucester hooker George McGuigan has also withdrawn with a knee problem.

Northampton lock David Ribbans comes in for Lawes, 33, and Bath hooker Tom Dunn replaces McGuigan, 29, in the squad.

Lawes has already missed large parts of the season through injury, including all of England's autumn Tests after suffering concussion.

The British and Irish Lions forward and Bristol prop Ellis Genge were named as England vice-captains by Borthwick, who succeeded Eddie Jones as head coach last month.

Another hooker, Jamie George, is also a concern after he was concussed during Saracens' defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday.

England have already lost Exeter number two Luke Cowan-Dickie to an ankle injury for at least the start of the Six Nations.

After their tournament opener against Scotland, England host Italy on 12 February.

A trip to Wales follows on 25 February, before a home game against 2022 champions France on 11 March. They then finish in Dublin against Ireland on 18 March.

The Six Nations begins a huge year in the sport, with the World Cup starting in France on 8 September.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:00

    Real shame for McGuigan. He’s been one of the best hookers in the league for a while now and should have already been capped. Hopefully he gets another opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:59

    I also wonder what Ruan Ackermann has to do to get a spot. Great player.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:57

    So George undergoing concussion protocols, slight risk of him being cited too which isn't great. Daly and Vunipola are being assessed still. I would quite welcome the latter 2 dropping out and being replaced by Rapava-Ruskin and Lawrence tbh.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 10:56

    Finally a genuine 6 may get a chance to play at 6

    • Reply posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 11:04

      NearlyDunroving replied:
      I think Lawes' record over the past few years has firmly established him as a 6.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 10:55

    They will move Itoje to 6 and put Ribbans in engine room.
    Should have called up Dave Ewers.
    As for Tom Dunn.......let's hope George is fit.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:59

      WPL replied:
      I guess George could be fit for some games, if not all

  • Comment posted by Shaunus, today at 10:52

    Never nice seeing a player injured soon into a comeback. However 5 other teams breathe a sigh of relief when it's a beast of a player like Lawes.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:51

    Here we go! 3 hookers injured is bad luck. Real shame about Lawes.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:53

      WPL replied:
      Actually, it’s 4. Dolly still out.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 10:50

    Ludlum is a penalty machine. Lots of better options at 6 or 7

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 10:45

    Unlucky McGuigan, he could well have been starting with Cowen-Dickie and George touch and go.

    Don't know how Dunn is next in line.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:44

    Get well soon, Courtney. That said, I feel this means we will see a proper back row and one that isn’t populated with hybrid back row/locks. I’d consider Ludlam at 6 as he’s a solid jumper, with Earl at 7 and Dombrandt at 8. Willis coming off the bench to cover the subbed spot. Hooker on the other hand is troubling…

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:42

    Surprised that Blamire wasn't the next one off the rank. If George is cited or ruled out from concussion lineouts may well be an issue. Ribbans should have been in the original squad but surprised a lock has been called in for Lawes rather than Hill; Courtney may well have been Itoje's partner in the second row.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:39

    Always thought Lawes was a bit of a thug - red card waiting to happen
    Think England have better options so no big loss

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 10:41

      First name replied:
      You will be waiting a while then. Plays hard but within the lawes!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:34

    Shame about McGuigan, I was looking forward to him being in squad. Lawes a blow but at least we might see someone else at 6.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 10:43

      First name replied:
      Yes will be good to see someone else at 6.
      Although Lawes might well be our best option still.

