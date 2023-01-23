Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Courtney Lawes was forced off in the 29th minute of Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

Gloucester hooker George McGuigan has also withdrawn with a knee problem.

Northampton lock David Ribbans comes in for Lawes, 33, and Bath hooker Tom Dunn replaces McGuigan, 29, in the squad.

Lawes has already missed large parts of the season through injury, including all of England's autumn Tests after suffering concussion.

The British and Irish Lions forward and Bristol prop Ellis Genge were named as England vice-captains by Borthwick, who succeeded Eddie Jones as head coach last month.

Another hooker, Jamie George, is also a concern after he was concussed during Saracens' defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday.

England have already lost Exeter number two Luke Cowan-Dickie to an ankle injury for at least the start of the Six Nations.

After their tournament opener against Scotland, England host Italy on 12 February.

A trip to Wales follows on 25 February, before a home game against 2022 champions France on 11 March. They then finish in Dublin against Ireland on 18 March.

The Six Nations begins a huge year in the sport, with the World Cup starting in France on 8 September.