Warren Gatland: Can you name first and last Wales XVs from first spell as coach?
Warren Gatland has named his first selection team since returning to Wales for a second spell as head coach.
But can you remember his very first Wales team? And what about the side he picked for his 2019 farewell?
Gatland's first game in charge of Wales was in 2008 - who started in their dramatic win against England?
And in 2019 the first Gatland-era ended at the Rugby World Cup. What was his final selection for a bronze match against New Zealand?
So with Gatland about to send his 2023 team out against Ireland on Saturday, take our quizzes and test your memory.
Let's start with Twickenham 15 years ago.
Can you name Wales' starting XV against England in 2008?
|Number
|Clue
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
Our second quiz may not stretch your memory quite so much.
This time think back to Tokyo a little over three years ago.
Can you name Wales' starting XV against New Zealand in the 2019 Rugby World Cup bronze match?
|Number
|Clue
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15