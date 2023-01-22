Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys are back in the knockout stage of Europe's top flight for the first time in 13 years

Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday.

Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday.

A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will host Sale Sharks.

Four Welsh teams reached Europe's knockouts for only the second time with the first having been in 2020-21.

European rugby's last 16 knockouts take place on the weekend of 31 March-2 April, 2023 with the quarter-finals taking place the following weekend.

Ospreys are back in Europe's elite following a dramatic win at Leicester in Europe's top flight on Friday.

Another English club, Saracens will be their opponents in the last 16.

The London side lost 20-14 in Edinburgh but stayed ahead of the Scots in their group to earn a home tie, after a late try secured a losing bonus point.

Scarlets ensured a home last 16 tie in the second-tier Challenge Cup as they won at Bayonne on Saturday.

On the same day, Cardiff lost out on a home tie as they slumped to defeat in Brive.

Dragons came close enough to victory against Lions at Ystrad Mynach to earn that trip to Glasgow.