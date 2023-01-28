Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cole Forbes opened the scoring for Glasgow inside two minutes

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Glasgow Dragons (14) 28 Tries: R Williams, Tomkinson, Basham, Coleman Cons: Hanrahan 4 Glasgow (28) 42 Tries: Forbes, Brown 2, Weir, McDowell, Cancelliere Cons: Weir 5, Jordan

Fraser Brown gave Gregor Townsend a Six Nations nudge putting Glasgow Warriors on track for a comfortable win against Dragons in Newport.

The Scotland hooker scored two near identical tries in the first half following Cole Forbes' early score.

Duncan Weir also crossed in a 15-point haul before Stafford McDowell and Sebastian Cancelliere followed.

Chris Coleman grabbed a late Dragons bonus after tries from Rhodri Williams, Sio Tomkinson and Taine Basham.

The result saw Glasgow retain fifth place in the United Rugby Championship, just a point off the Bulls while Dragons stay in touch of the Scarlets in 15th.

And it gave both coaches plenty to think about before they meet again the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup on 1 April.

Glasgow arrived at Rodney Parade unbeaten in their last eight games and boosted by the contrasting approach of Gregor Townsend and Warren Gatland to their national squads.

Wales head coach Gatland kept all 37 squad members in camp ahead of facing Ireland next week.

Perhaps the likes of Dragons prop Leon Brown could have benefitted from game-time for Dragons after being so long out injured?

Townsend released six players back to Glasgow, including scrum-half Ali Price who played 46 minutes, and they looked a class apart with two tries inside just eight minutes.

Centres Stafford McDowall and Sam Johnson combined to hand wing Forbes an easy finish with their first attack.

And when Glasgow's driving line-out was almost waved through, veteran hooker Brown had the simple task of touching down.

It looked ominous for the hosts, who were without a league win in their last six and with a new-look backline guilty of over-complicating matters.

While Dragons had no answer to the visitors' line-out their scrum was solid as Rhodri Jones and Lloyd Fairbrother enjoyed their tussle against an all-international front-row.

Captain Williams followed Sean Lonsdale's half-break to dive over from close range and when Tomkinson picked off McDowell from 60 metres out, Dragons were back level.

Rhodri Williams' try helped Dragons briefly get back on level terms

However Glasgow were unfazed and looked quicker and more efficient in all they did.

Brown scored his second from a line-out and after opposite number Brodie Coghlan was shown a yellow card for a needless challenge off the ball, Weir pounced on a loose ball to clinch a bonus-point on the stroke of half-time.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan tried to inject some impetus with changes early in the second half, but penalties and sloppy tackling undermined their efforts.

Glasgow skipper McDowell barged through for his side's fifth try after Lewis Bean's effort was ruled out.

Basham showed typical determination to scramble over the line from a line-out, but Dragons defence was wilting.

Cancelliere was handed his seventh try on a plate when he intercepted JJ Hanrahan's pass before a rampant Glasgow had another try ruled out.

Dragons refused to leave empty-handed and the late bonus point, through replacement prop Coleman, offered some consolation to a poor display.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan:

"There are two sides to that game. We were in control of our own errors, which is disappointing, but also exciting because if we can sort that out, I'm convinced we can do well.

"The fourth try was some consolation. It shows the character of the boys who never gave up and means we stay within reach of Scarlets.

"It's been a tough block of games with all the travel, but I'm excited for what we can do after this break."

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith:

"We're really pleased with this result. I know how tough Rodney Parade can be which is why we approached this as a final.

"It was a difficult game with the expectation, but the squad stepped up, we scored some good tries and the Scotland boys all came through fine.

"We're on a good run, but I don't like to look back otherwise you can stumble over the next block in front of you."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jared Rosser, Sio Tomkinson, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams (capt); Rhodri Jones, Brodie Coghlan, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, George Nott, Sean Lonsdale, Taine Basham.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Lewis Jones, Sam Davies, Steff Hughes.

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Stafford McDowall (capt), Sam Johnson,Cole Forbes; Duncan Weir, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Lewis Bean, JP du Preez, Thomas Gordon, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Lucio Sordoni, Alex Samuel, Euan Ferrie, Cameron Neild, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistants: Dewi Phillips (Wales) & Elliot Mayor (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)