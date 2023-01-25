Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty has won 54 caps for Wales and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017

Dragons will be without Wales back row Ross Moriarty for Sunday's visit of Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

Moriarty suffered a head injury just minutes into his 50th appearance for the region against Lions.

He required stitches in his ear and is currently going through concussion protocols.

"We will protect our players the best we can and do what's best for them," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"You could bring him back in 12 days because that's the concussion return protocol, but it's a nasty knock and it is going to be a bit longer to make sure he is right."

Moriarty was looking to impress in the Dragons' final European Challenge Cup Pool game having been overlooked by Wales head coach Warren Gatland Gfor his 2023 Six Nations squad.

But he was forced to depart after his head collided with a hip in a tackle.

Flanagan said Moriarty has had a couple of days off and will miss the game against Glasgow, who Dragons have also drawn in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

After that, the regions will have their international break as the Six Nations gets under way.

Flanagan said he is boosted by the return of quality players for Sunday's game.

"We have got a load of fresh players ready to go, they've been knocking on my door the past couple of weeks. They're pretty decent as well, people like Jack Dixon, Sio Tomkinson, JJ Hanrahan, Sam Davies," he said.

"Let's see what they can do if they are selected this week."