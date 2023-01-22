Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nick Timoney has scored three tries in three Ireland caps

Ulster back row Nick Timoney said he was "devastated" to miss out on Ireland's Six Nations squad.

The 27-year-old was man of the match as Ulster beat Sale Sharks on Saturday to end a poor run of form and progress to the knockout stages of Europe.

Timoney has won three Ireland caps.

"I was obviously devastated but, at the same time, I can't be crying off about that when things haven't been the way they should be at Ulster," Timoney said.

Head coach Andy Farrell selected Leinster quartet Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan and Caelan Doris, while Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Peter O'Mahony and Connacht's Cian Prendergast round out Ireland's back row options.

Victory for Ulster on Saturday ended a poor run of form which saw the Irish province win just one of seven matches.

Timoney produced an impressive display as Ulster qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

"It is what it is. I didn't get picked," added Timoney, who won the latest of his three Ireland caps in the autumn internationals.

"If I thought I was more motivated to play this week having not been selected, when results have been going the way they have been, then who the hell am I as a team-mate?"

"I thought we all had a point to prove because of the way things have gone."

Timoney 'unlucky' not to make squad

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said Timoney was in good form and was "unlucky" not to be named in Farrell's squad for the Six Nations.

"I would argue that Nick has been playing really well. He adds another dimension to the game that a lot of other guys can't," McFarland added.

"His speed and his aggressiveness - he has a bit of everything in his game.

"It's nice for him to get man of the match but I have been very pleased with the way he has been playing consistently over the last while.

"Ireland are blessed with as many quality back rows as any country at the moment and a chunk of them play for the best team in Europe, so it is very difficult to fight past that."