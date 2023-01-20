Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 20-23 January 2023

Indigo Welsh Premiership

Saturday, January 21

Carmarthen Quins P - P Aberavon

Ebbw Vale P - P Cardiff

Merthyr P - P Bridgend

Newport P - P Llandovery

Pontypridd P - P Swansea

RGC v Llanelli (5.30pm)

WRU Championship Cup

Quarter finals

Bargoed P - P Pontypool

Cross Keys P - P Beddau

Neath P - P Trebanos

Ystrad Rhondda P - P Bedwas

Admiral National Championship

Cardiff Met 36 - 20 Tata Steel

Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera

Narberth P - P Glamorgan Wanderers

WRU Division 1 Cup

Round 1

Penallta 17 - 18 Dunvant

Ammanford P - P Brecon

Bonymaen P - P Birchgrove r

Llandudno 17 - 26 St Josephs

Mountain Ash P - P Llangennech

Newbridge v Waunarlwydd (5.30pm)

Pwllheli 0 - 24 Nant Conwy

WRU Division 2 Cup

Round 1

Builth Wells P - P Kidwelly

Cilfynydd P - P Morriston

Cowbridge P - P Aberdare

Ystradgynlais P - P Abercwmboi

WRU Division 3 Cup

Round 1

Abertillery BG P - P Fairwater

Lampeter Town P - P Pontyclun

Laugharne P - P St Clears

Llanharan P - P Pentyrch

Mold P - P Colwyn Bay

Taibach P - P Tylorstown

Vardre 16 - 13 Haverfordwest

Wrexham 14 - 16 Abercrave

WRU Division 4 Cup

Round 1

Caerau Ely P - P Bryncethin

WRU Division 5 Cup

Round 1

Crickhowell P - P Llangefni II

Crumlin P - P Pantyffynnon

Ferndale P - P Rhigos

Hollybush w/o - v Holyhead

Llanidloes P - P Old Tyleryan

Pontardawe 24 - 10 Mold II

Ruthin II P - P Forgeside

Tonna P - P Brackla

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Dowlais P - P Pontypool United

Monmouth P - P Blaenavon

Nelson P - P Bedlinog

Risca P - P Senghenydd

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare P - P Treorchy

Dinas Powys P - P St Peters

Porth Harlequins P - P Barry

Rhydyfelin P - P Rumney

Ynysybwl P - P Rhiwbina

Division 1 North

Bethesda 22 - 29 Caernarfon

Dolgellau 7 - 33 COBRA

Llangefni 40 - 13 Dinbych

Division 1 West Central

Glynneath P - P Bridgend Athletic

Tondu P - P Kenfig Hill

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 15 - 20 Crymych

Felinfoel P - P Llanelli Wanderers

Gorseinon P - P Penclawdd

Gowerton P - P Whitland

Pembroke 7 - 36 Yr Hendy

Division 2 East

Abergavenny P - P Ynysddu

Croesyceiliog P - P Blackwood

Newport HSOB P - P Cwmbran

Oakdale 17 - 12 Caerleon

Pill Harriers P - P Caldicot

Division 2 East Central

Llantwit Fardre P - P Gilfach Goch

Taffs Well P - P Llanishen

Treharris P - P Llantrisant

Division 2 North

Abergele 5 - 26 Nant Conwy II

Newtown P - P Shotton Steel

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports P - P Heol y Cyw

Maesteg Celtic P - P Pencoed

Pyle 7 - 24 Porthcawl

Resolven P - P Aberavon Quins

Division 2 West

Fishguard 21 - 30 Carmarthen Athletic

Loughor P - P Mumbles

Milford Haven 20 - 18 Tenby United

Pontarddulais P - P Nantgaredig

Tycroes P - P Pontyberem

Division 3 East

Abertysswg P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Blaina P - P Usk

Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney

Machen P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins P - P Penygraig

Old Illtydians P - P Canton

St Albans P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

Division 3 North East

Bala II P - P Dinbych II

Bro Gwernant P - P Flint

COBRA II P - P Wrexham II

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II 17 - 29 Bro Ffestiniog

Menai Bridge 40 - 5 Pwllheli II

Rhyl & District II P - P Bethesda II

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 14 Swansea Uplands

Cwmgors P - P Tonmawr

Cwmllynfell P - P Baglan

Nantymoel P - P Bryncoch

Division 3 West A

Neyland 25 - 5 Llangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Llanybydder

St Davids 8 - 10 Aberaeron

Tregaron P - P Cardigan

Division 3 West B

Amman United P - P Llangadog

Betws P - P Llandeilo

Cefneithin P - P Tumble

Furnace United P - P Bynea

Llandybie 5 - 19 Trimsaran

New Dock Stars P - P Penygroes

Division 4 East

Bedwellty P - P Chepstow

Fleur De Lys P - P Blackwood Stars

Hafodyrynys P - P St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar P - P Nantyglo

Newport Saracens 0 - 0 Whitehead (Abandoned 2 mins - injury)

Division 4 East Central

Cefn Coed P - P Treherbert

Old Penarthians P - P Llantwit Major

Wattstown P - P Tonyrefail

Ynysowen P - P Llandaff

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry P - P Pontrhydyfen

Crynant P - P Alltwen

Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan

Maesteg P - P Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Bettws P - P Beaufort

Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Saracens P - P Llandrindod Wells

Tref y Clawdd P - P Hirwaun

Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Internationals

Division 5 West Central

Cwmtwrch P - P Seven Sisters

Fall Bay 16 - 14 Banwen

Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach

Division 6 East

Magor P - P Abersychan

Trefil P - P Cwmcarn United

West Mon P - P Hartridge

