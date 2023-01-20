Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 20-23 January 2023
Indigo Welsh Premiership
Saturday, January 21
Carmarthen Quins P - P Aberavon
Ebbw Vale P - P Cardiff
Merthyr P - P Bridgend
Newport P - P Llandovery
Pontypridd P - P Swansea
RGC v Llanelli (5.30pm)
WRU Championship Cup
Quarter finals
Bargoed P - P Pontypool
Cross Keys P - P Beddau
Neath P - P Trebanos
Ystrad Rhondda P - P Bedwas
Admiral National Championship
Cardiff Met 36 - 20 Tata Steel
Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera
Narberth P - P Glamorgan Wanderers
WRU Division 1 Cup
Round 1
Penallta 17 - 18 Dunvant
Ammanford P - P Brecon
Bonymaen P - P Birchgrove r
Llandudno 17 - 26 St Josephs
Mountain Ash P - P Llangennech
Newbridge v Waunarlwydd (5.30pm)
Pwllheli 0 - 24 Nant Conwy
WRU Division 2 Cup
Round 1
Builth Wells P - P Kidwelly
Cilfynydd P - P Morriston
Cowbridge P - P Aberdare
Ystradgynlais P - P Abercwmboi
WRU Division 3 Cup
Round 1
Abertillery BG P - P Fairwater
Lampeter Town P - P Pontyclun
Laugharne P - P St Clears
Llanharan P - P Pentyrch
Mold P - P Colwyn Bay
Taibach P - P Tylorstown
Vardre 16 - 13 Haverfordwest
Wrexham 14 - 16 Abercrave
WRU Division 4 Cup
Round 1
Caerau Ely P - P Bryncethin
WRU Division 5 Cup
Round 1
Crickhowell P - P Llangefni II
Crumlin P - P Pantyffynnon
Ferndale P - P Rhigos
Hollybush w/o - v Holyhead
Llanidloes P - P Old Tyleryan
Pontardawe 24 - 10 Mold II
Ruthin II P - P Forgeside
Tonna P - P Brackla
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Dowlais P - P Pontypool United
Monmouth P - P Blaenavon
Nelson P - P Bedlinog
Risca P - P Senghenydd
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare P - P Treorchy
Dinas Powys P - P St Peters
Porth Harlequins P - P Barry
Rhydyfelin P - P Rumney
Ynysybwl P - P Rhiwbina
Division 1 North
Bethesda 22 - 29 Caernarfon
Dolgellau 7 - 33 COBRA
Llangefni 40 - 13 Dinbych
Division 1 West Central
Glynneath P - P Bridgend Athletic
Tondu P - P Kenfig Hill
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 15 - 20 Crymych
Felinfoel P - P Llanelli Wanderers
Gorseinon P - P Penclawdd
Gowerton P - P Whitland
Pembroke 7 - 36 Yr Hendy
Division 2 East
Abergavenny P - P Ynysddu
Croesyceiliog P - P Blackwood
Newport HSOB P - P Cwmbran
Oakdale 17 - 12 Caerleon
Pill Harriers P - P Caldicot
Division 2 East Central
Llantwit Fardre P - P Gilfach Goch
Taffs Well P - P Llanishen
Treharris P - P Llantrisant
Division 2 North
Abergele 5 - 26 Nant Conwy II
Newtown P - P Shotton Steel
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports P - P Heol y Cyw
Maesteg Celtic P - P Pencoed
Pyle 7 - 24 Porthcawl
Resolven P - P Aberavon Quins
Division 2 West
Fishguard 21 - 30 Carmarthen Athletic
Loughor P - P Mumbles
Milford Haven 20 - 18 Tenby United
Pontarddulais P - P Nantgaredig
Tycroes P - P Pontyberem
Division 3 East
Abertysswg P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Blaina P - P Usk
Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney
Machen P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins P - P Penygraig
Old Illtydians P - P Canton
St Albans P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
Division 3 North East
Bala II P - P Dinbych II
Bro Gwernant P - P Flint
COBRA II P - P Wrexham II
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II 17 - 29 Bro Ffestiniog
Menai Bridge 40 - 5 Pwllheli II
Rhyl & District II P - P Bethesda II
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 14 Swansea Uplands
Cwmgors P - P Tonmawr
Cwmllynfell P - P Baglan
Nantymoel P - P Bryncoch
Division 3 West A
Neyland 25 - 5 Llangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Llanybydder
St Davids 8 - 10 Aberaeron
Tregaron P - P Cardigan
Division 3 West B
Amman United P - P Llangadog
Betws P - P Llandeilo
Cefneithin P - P Tumble
Furnace United P - P Bynea
Llandybie 5 - 19 Trimsaran
New Dock Stars P - P Penygroes
Division 4 East
Bedwellty P - P Chepstow
Fleur De Lys P - P Blackwood Stars
Hafodyrynys P - P St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar P - P Nantyglo
Newport Saracens 0 - 0 Whitehead (Abandoned 2 mins - injury)
Division 4 East Central
Cefn Coed P - P Treherbert
Old Penarthians P - P Llantwit Major
Wattstown P - P Tonyrefail
Ynysowen P - P Llandaff
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry P - P Pontrhydyfen
Crynant P - P Alltwen
Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan
Maesteg P - P Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Bettws P - P Beaufort
Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Saracens P - P Llandrindod Wells
Tref y Clawdd P - P Hirwaun
Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Internationals
Division 5 West Central
Cwmtwrch P - P Seven Sisters
Fall Bay 16 - 14 Banwen
Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach
Division 6 East
Magor P - P Abersychan
Trefil P - P Cwmcarn United
West Mon P - P Hartridge