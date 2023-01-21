Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon's side are five points behind Championship leaders Ealing

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side "got away with it" after a 24-22 Championship win over London Scottish.

Scottish - who are bottom of the table and have won just one game from 13 this season - missed a last-minute drop-goal and penalty that would have won it.

Two tries from Will Brown and one each for Eoghan Clarke and Brendan Owen ensured a bonus point for Jersey, who stay second in the Championship.

Scottish also scored four tries to earn two losing bonus points.

"We'll take the five points, but we've got to go away and do some hard work," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think there were key moments in that game that were very good.

"We made lots of changes, but that's because we've got real confidence in the whole group.

"We do have some adversity with a fair few injuries at the moment, but any game in this league is tough.

"You just can't not be focused, not get your detail right on any given weekend, and that showed today.

"But it's five points, we'll take that and we'll get back on track for a tough game against Cornish Pirates next week."