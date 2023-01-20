Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers 26-27 Ospreys - visitors through to last 16

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys celebrate victory against Leicester
Ospreys won three of their four pool matches to secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions Cup
Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Leicester Tigers v Ospreys
Leicester (13) 26
Tries: Van Poortvliet, Simmons; Pens: Pollard 4; Cons: Pollard 2
Ospreys (13) 27
Tries: Lake, Giles, Morgan; Pens: O Williams 2; Cons: Evans, O Williams 2

Ospreys scored a dramatic late try to beat Premiership champions Leicester Tigers and reach the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Jac Morgan burrowed over from close range, with the try awarded by referee Tual Trainini after a lengthy review.

Owen Williams kicked the winning conversion to prevent hosts Leicester, who had already secured qualification, ending with a 100% winning record.

Leicester led on four occasions but in the end fell to defeat at Welford Road.

Ospreys would have gone through with a losing bonus point, but the Welsh side's last-gasp victory keeps them in with a chance of a home tie when the Champions Cup returns at the end of March.

They won despite losing two players to first-half injuries, and the sight of Wales international hooker Dewi Lake limping off will particularly worry national coach Warren Gatland, with their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland just over two weeks away.

Lake had given the visitors an ideal start by touching down after a driving maul from a lineout.

The Tigers' response was quick and almost identical, but while Ospreys managed to halt Leicester's drive for the line, they were powerless to prevent Jack van Poortvliet darting over from close range.

Ospreys could have found themselves 10 points down half-time but instead went into the interval level, keeping Leicester out after a sustained spell of pressure from the home side, before forcing a penalty which Williams kicked to make it 13-13.

Another attacking lineout was the platform for Harry Simmons' try, his second in consecutive Champions Cup matches for Leicester after scoring in the win at Clermont which secured Tigers' qualification with a game to spare.

Back came Ospreys though, with a loose Leicester pass kicked clear for the onrushing Keelan Giles to collect and run in unchallenged from the halfway line.

South African World Cup-winner Handre Pollard's third and fourth penalties of the evening looked to have put Leicester on course for victory, stretching the hosts' lead to six points as time ticked away.

But Ospreys fought back once more and while video replays confirmed Keiran Williams had grounded his effort short of the try line, their persistence paid off when Morgan went over and the try was awarded almost 12 minutes after the allotted 80 had been completed.

Line-ups

Leicester Tigers: Steward, Potter, Scott, Kelly, Simmons, Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Whitcombe, Clare, Cole, Chessum, Henderson, Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Montoya, Richardson, Hurd, Wells, Jansen, Youngs, Gopperth, Atkinson.

Ospreys: Evans, Cuthbert, Collins, Hawkins, Giles, O Williams, Morgan-Williams; Smith, Lake, Botha, Beard, Jones, Davies, Tipuric (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Thomas, Henry, Sutton, Morris, Aubrey, K Williams, North.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by Damo, today at 22:20

    A well deserved win for the Ospreys. Jac Morgan is going to be a world beater.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:32

      flibb replied:
      What a player. Reffell, Tipuric, and Morgan on display. And Wales also have Navidi, Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Dan Thomas, Thomas Young, Ollie Griffiths, Josh Macleod and probably more I am forgetting who could do a job at test level. Depth!

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 22:33

    Just one for discussion - When Kieran Williams was an inch short of the line, and the Leicester defender was penalised for having his hand on the floor about half a foot offside, should this not have been a penalty try?

    • Reply posted by Jeff, today at 22:34

      Jeff replied:
      Exactly my thoughts. Try and card

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 22:18

    Ospreys really moving up through gears now, after a few seasons rebuilding.

    Good scalp.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:26

      flibb replied:
      They basically have the Welsh test team, or at least a majority of it, available to them. It shows how starved the Welsh fans are with the debacle that is the URC with lopsided fixtures and amateurish refereeing when we get to see the same players/coaches face Euro opposition. A proper weekly/domestic league for the top tier of Welsh club rugby is needed, it's been over 10 years of farce now.

  • Comment posted by Dai, today at 22:21

    Brilliant game and a deserved win for the welshmen.

    The pack were immense well done boys👏👏👊

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:34

      flibb replied:
      Basically the Welsh pack in all fairness.

  • Comment posted by ManBearPig31, today at 22:25

    What a crazy end to an engrossing game. I think it's quite probable the ball was grounded, but it totally couldn't be seen from any of the angles I was watching so not sure how that decision was reached.

    Delighted for the O's to make the last 16, they've played really well this last couple of months and Toby Booth is doing a great job.

    Final word for Jac Morgan, what a player he is already.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:46

      flibb replied:
      It's rare for a player to bulk up and maintain their speed/explosivity. What a player.

  • Comment posted by welshgordon, today at 22:18

    What a gutsy performance… it’s amazing how confidence generates momentum… well done boys

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:27

      flibb replied:
      Guts, yes, but also quality and good coaching. It wasn't the most exciting game but the Ospreys were the victors in large part because they tried to move the ball a bit more, from the first whistle. Fine, both teams knew they were basically through and that might have influenced things, but the greater ambition shown to do more that go from set piece to exit was probably the difference.

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 22:21

    Great game, we should of had another 2 trys but I will settle for that. Jack Morgan, Tips, great effort.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 22:31

      Blott replied:
      The tip of the ball touched the line when Kieran Williams went over, ref saw it but bottled it via TMO

  • Comment posted by Huw Rees, today at 22:19

    Well done Ospreys

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:22

    Referee did everything he could to get Tigers the victory but it wasn't enough

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 22:29

      Blott replied:
      I think the ref had an ‘ABC’ teddy bear as a kid…..

      …..those old enough will know 🐅

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 22:28

    Very enjoyable game, well done S4C for showing it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    Lots of good personal battles, especially the opensides

    I wonder will Gatland start with Jac Morgan/Tommy Reffell and keep Tipuric as super sub ?

    Nice selection headache to have

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:47

      flibb replied:
      Tipuric starts.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:20

    That fellow Doombar was everywhere and thoroughly deserved man of the match for Ospreys!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 22:34

      Blott replied:
      🍻🍻🍻🍻😂

  • Comment posted by lewis93, today at 22:19

    Congratulations Ospreys, fantastic effort.

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 22:26

    Sheer determination from Ospreys. More importantly, forward domination from a Welsh region. Classy rugby from Leicester kept out by a strong Ospreys defence.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 22:25

    the ospreys are finding some form ' they were the better side throughout the game ' they will take some beating playing like that ' tips was a nuisance all game also great togetherness from the pack .

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 22:25

    That was some game! Tigers looked home and hosed after 70 minutes but couldn’t get out of their 22 for the last ten. Still no closer to knowing who is the best Welsh 7 all three were superb tonight.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:42

      flibb replied:
      It's Tipuric. Not to be rude but he is one of the very few world class Welsh players. He is/was a more talented player than Warburton but you can understand why Warburton was selected ahead of him. Tipuric plays if/when fit. You work the rest of the back 5 of the pack around him and Faletau.

  • Comment posted by Daymob, today at 22:21

    Ospreys eat up the Tigers but only just

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:33

      flibb replied:
      Catch the Tigers, surely? Or claw the victory from the jaws of defeat?

  • Comment posted by No Seatbelt on the Backseat, today at 22:19

    Great game to watch - ultimately a deserved win by the Ospreys

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:38

      flibb replied:
      I'd say so, but very even. Tries chalked off for both sides. Going right down to the wire. The difference in the end? The scrum, particularly on the Tigers LH side.

  • Comment posted by Stewart Ellinson, today at 22:19

    An epic game and a remarkable conclusion - I really thought Leicester would hold out; Ospreys just didn't seem to have that last few centimetres in them. Brilliant rugby.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:30

      flibb replied:
      It was a little naive from the O's, to have such a dominant scrum and to go for the lineout. And then to try picking and going against big powerful team who live for collisions. The last phase, with the 1 man advantage, was calling for a strike move off the scrum to exploit Atkinson being off the field. If Leicester weren't already qualified, that lack of killer instinct might have cost the O's.

  • Comment posted by nel, today at 22:35

    Did the ref penalise the player who stopped the ospreys try? Surely that’s yellow and penalty try?

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 22:37

      Blott replied:
      👍🍻

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 22:24

    Best game this season. Some odd referee decisions earlier in match but he made the right call for the final try.

    Ospreys have come good and deserved that.

