Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abby Dow helped England reach the World Cup final in November, which they lost narrowly to hosts New Zealand

Premier 15s: Harlequins v Gloucester-Hartpury Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app

Harlequins' meeting with leaders Gloucester-Hartpury at Twickenham Stoop on Sunday headlines this weekend's Premier 15s action.

England wing Abby Dow will make her Quins debut in a game which will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (14:30 GMT).

Gloucester-Hartpury are top of the table, with the only 100% record after seven matches.

Harlequins are 10 points behind the leaders in third spot.

Second-placed Exeter are also in action on Sunday, away at fourth-placed Bristol.

Dow, 25, joined Quins from Wasps in December, just over a month after appearing in England's World Cup final defeat by New Zealand.

Another England international, Amy Cokayne, is back in the starting line-up at hooker.

"We've built some fantastic momentum with wins over Bristol and Wasps," said Quins head coach Amy Turner. external-link "The team are in a good place going into what will be a huge challenge against Gloucester-Hartpury.

"We relish battles like this, with the opportunity to face an unbeaten side. They're the team to beat in the league, and on Sunday we get our chance to show what we can do against them."

The visitors have recalled England prop Maud Muir as they bid to secure an eighth successive Premier 15s win.

Lock forward Sam Monaghan said: "Playing any team in the top four will be tough and we know that. We just need to prepare well mentally and physically this week and bring it on Sunday. It's going to be a good game.

"Quins are getting stronger and stronger so we're really looking forward to it," added the Ireland international. external-link

Line-ups

Harlequins: Kildunne, Aucken, Mayhew, Tuima, Dow, Scott (c), Packer; Sims, Cokayne, Edwards, Galligan, Bonar, Mew, Robinson, Konkel-Roberts.

Replacements: Dobson, Cooper, Duffy, Leaney, Chancellor, Swords, McKenzie, Amory.

Gloucester-Hartpury: Sing, Rugman, H Jones, Heard, Lund, George, Hunt; Muir, Jones, Delgado, Tuipulotu, Monaghan, N Jones, Lewis, Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Buggy, Hale, Else, Brock, Lillicrap, Blackburn, Bridger.