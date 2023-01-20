Close menu

RFU to provide 'clarity' on new tackle laws in coming weeks amid criticism

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler of Harlequins is tackled by Josh Bayliss (R) and D'Arcy Rae
Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has tweeted his shock at the RFU's decision to reduce the tackle height in English community rugby

The Rugby Football Union says it will soon provide "clarity for the game" regarding the radical new tackle laws amid fears of a mass player exodus.

The tackle height will be lowered to the waist from next season for all levels apart from the Premiership and Championship.

The RFU says "detailed guidelines" will be sent out to players, coaches and referees.

"We understand this is a significant change," said a union spokesperson.

However, numerous clubs, players, coaches, and officials have expressed their concerns to the BBC, branding the law change unworkable, lamenting a lack of consultation, and fearing a mass player departure from the sport.

Manchester Rugby Club, in the fifth tier of the English rugby pyramid, say they have "real concerns" the move will "kill playing numbers for next year".

Sam Williams, captain of Wasps FC, the amateur arm of former professional club Wasps, said the reaction from his squad members had been "overwhelmingly negative, with most suggesting it will change their commitment to playing or make them retire/change sports altogether".

Meanwhile a petition calling for the RFU to reverse its decision has amassed more than 30,000 signatures in a little more than 24 hours.

"Dropping the tackle height to below the waist will make the game a farcical spectacle to watch," said the petition founder Ed Bartlett, a player with Old Reigatian RFC in the level-six Regional South East 2.

"I completely understand the need to make the game safer and where possible eliminate the head-on-head collisions, but no-one is forcing anyone to play rugby union."

There is also concern about the pressure the law change will put on volunteer coaches and referees, with the new tackle height coming into effect on 1 July.

"The implementation of it leaves the grassroots game way too little time to adjust," said Dickon Moon, the long-standing director of rugby at level-six London Cornish.

"How I am meant to retrain our circa 100 players in time for the new season when we only train once a week and have to also use pre-season to get players fit?"

The RFU says its decision has been taken after six years of studies, and insists there is strong data-led evidence to show that lowering the height of the tackle reduces the risk of 'head acceleration events'.

It has also taken guidance from a successful waist-high trial in France, although that only applied to the sixth tier and below.

The RFU has pledged to provide players, coaches and match officials with a "multi-format programme of training and technical support" to prepare them for the new laws.

An RFU spokesperson added: "We understand this is a significant change and the game will have questions around the detail of the new law variation, what it means for coaches and players and how the tackle will be refereed during different phases of the game.

"Detailed law application guidelines and training materials will be provided over the coming weeks for players, coaches and match officials to give clarity for the game.

"By making this decision now, the intention is to give the game time to prepare ahead of the new season."

'Rugby is not an evasion sport'

While the change in laws does not affect the professional game in England, the plans have been criticised by some of the game's biggest names.

"Rugby is not an 'evasion sport'," former New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams wrote on social media.

"Rugby is about creating space through manipulating and moving defences, contact is part of the game."

Former Wales and Lions player Mike Phillips added that players should expect "more red and yellow cards" that would "spoil the game".

Harlequins' Joe Marler expressed his disapproval with a "mind-blown" emoji while Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow said concussions would "go through the roof" in the community game.

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 18:57

    Waist height sounds all well and good on paper, but what is the definition of waist height.

    The rule to me sounds idiotic, unworkable and will harm the game.

    Why not just say that any tackle above the armpits, (a clearly defined body area) will be penalised, that protects the head, is in my opinion workable, and keeps the game as the rugby we love to play and watch.

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 19:28

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Always get sense from a Cornishman! Agree with you.

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 18:57

    It’s not the tackle height that’s the issue, it’s the size of the players in the impact and the mass substitutes - 2 subs, slim down the players to play a full match.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 19:40

      dirty harry replied:
      Been saying this for years, by all means have 7 subs on the bench, but you can only use 3...

      Means tight 5's will all have to be 80 minute fit, just in case.

      Smaller players would come real quick

  • Comment posted by Harry Stottle, today at 18:49

    Tag

    You're it

    • Reply posted by Kevin Williams, today at 19:00

      Kevin Williams replied:
      What happens when the snowflakes see the “hard taggers?

  • Comment posted by NPF , today at 19:09

    How is someone who had played 18 years of tackling below the waist supposed to then get a gig at a prem or championship club? They'll have no skill at it and get hammered??

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 19:41

      dirty harry replied:
      They dont get a shot now, the academies select the best 12 year olds and work with them for 6 years regardless

  • Comment posted by Sophie and Tom, today at 19:20

    Time to create a third code. Who needs the RFU. Somebody get me Greg Norman’s number.

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 19:33

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Liv and let liv, I say.

  • Comment posted by ebenharris, today at 19:04

    Doesn't this end mauls?!?!

    • Reply posted by Simon Collins, today at 19:10

      Simon Collins replied:
      Very good point!

  • Comment posted by TMS, today at 19:04

    There are many other elements of the game which are likely to cause serious injury ie running 20 yards to clear out a static player in a ruck …. Not even a penalty offence

    • Reply posted by Seven bells, today at 19:08

      Seven bells replied:
      That "clearing out" where a charging player batters a static opponent unable to defend himself is for bullies and cowards. It's not rugby, it's naked violence and yet referees and the rugby authorities turn a blind eye. It has no place on any sports field.

  • Comment posted by Tonky, today at 19:15

    France's trial was not successful when measured by player retention.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 19:01

    https://www.rugby-league.com/get-involved/play/clubfinder?fbclid=IwAR3mD3qp5Vt_7na8v_BMirsWgfFL5qTxnPh28z9kOnhZ1nzeJFTI8SdTlDs

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 19:03

      PieNtries replied:
      For those who need it given RFU has failed it’s player

  • Comment posted by Now where was I___, today at 18:45

    Daft beyond all reason, more concussion head to knee

    • Reply posted by southwestred, today at 18:58

      southwestred replied:
      Very true. My sons only concussion came from a knee during a lower tackle. Especially in junior levels where the height difference can be more noticeable, taller players will struggle

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:25

    RFU clarity on tacking law -

    If you are selected to play for Engurland you can take out any opponent any way you like when playing for your club and you won’t be banned for any international

    That’s it. Call it Farrells law.

    What a shower.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 19:35

      U172022112003 replied:
      Pathetic comment

  • Comment posted by Think Tank, today at 19:14

    By all means let's reduce, minimise or eliminate severe impacts to the Head.

    I know:

    Let's make people tackle below the waist because being kicked in the head as the arms slide down the body won't cause any injury whatsoever.

    Right ......................

  • Comment posted by David Smith, today at 18:59

    Seems like a classic case of a law made with good intentions that will just cause more problems and make the game a total joke to referee. You need to give the tackler more options than waist or below for the times a short player drops down as a big player comes in to tackle. It’s getting a bit farcical already.

  • Comment posted by Old Father Thames, today at 18:49

    To those that say armour is the answer, look at the horrific injuries in American Football.

    When people are wearing heavy duty protection, they tend to charge at each other like bulls without regard for safety.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:57

      Anon replied:
      that may just be down to the clue in the description of the 'sport'............

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:15

    I wasn’t aware that the concussion issue was that acute in the community game. I thought it had emerged in the elite game because of changing physiques and excessive contact training.

    My gut tells me that the people this will really hurt will be those larger vets who lose their hobby’s because they can’t tackle low and who don’t hit with enough force to be very dangerous anyway.

  • Comment posted by gzw, today at 19:13

    Perfect solution is to play rugby LEAGUE guys. Come on chaps, you know it makes sense….

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 19:15

      jon replied:
      As a lifetime union player, i am sadly leaning to your viewpoint!

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 18:45

    Hmm, it’s almost like the RFU make it up as they go along depending on what’s hot on social media or tv punditry channels. Perhaps have the details ready to go before making the announcement? Just a suggestion Mr Sweeney

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:35

    Only applies below championship level? That's convenient for Owen Farrell.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Wizard, today at 19:22

    The RFU's own rules say that Juniors cannot engage in contact training of any kind during the summer (apart from rare exceptions like tours) so this means that my son (U15) will have no opportunity to practice tackling before the new season. The rest of 22/23 will be run under existing rules, so when will the kids learn? RFU have screwed up, should be lowered to chest, not waist

  • Comment posted by superscribes, today at 19:04

    Perhaps they should look at stopping players dipping into the tackle?

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 19:08

      Jim replied:
      I have seen games where exactly that happens and the defender is blamed for going too high.

