RFU to provide 'clarity' on new tackle laws in coming weeks amid criticism

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments35

oe Marler of Harlequins is tackled by Josh Bayliss (R) and D'Arcy Rae
Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has tweeted his shock at the RFU's decision to reduce the tackle height in English community rugby

The Rugby Football Union says it will soon provide "clarity for the game" regarding the radical new tackle laws amid fears of a mass player exodus.

The tackle height will be lowered to the waist from next season for all levels apart from the Premiership and Championship.

The RFU says "detailed guidelines" will be sent out to players, coaches and referees.

"We understand this is a significant change," said a union spokesperson.

However, numerous clubs, players, coaches, and officials have expressed their concerns to the BBC, brandishing the law change unworkable, lamenting a lack of consultation, and fearing a mass player departure from the sport.

Manchester Rugby Club, in the fifth tier of the English rugby pyramid, say they have "real concerns" the move will "kill playing numbers for next year".

Sam Williams, captain of Wasps FC, the amateur arm of former professional club Wasps, said the reaction from his squad members had been "overwhelmingly negative, with most suggesting it will change their commitment to playing or make them retire/change sports altogether".

Meanwhile a petition calling for the RFU to reverse its decision has amassed more than 30,000 signatures in a little more than 24 hours.

"Dropping the tackle height to below the waist will make the game a farcical spectacle to watch," said the petition founder Ed Bartlett, a player with Old Reigatian RFC in the level-six Regional South East 2.

"I completely understand the need to make the game safer and where possible eliminate the head-on-head collisions, but no-one is forcing anyone to play rugby union."

There is also concern about the pressure the law change will put on volunteer coaches and referees, with the new tackle height coming into effect on 1 July.

"The implementation of it leaves the grassroots game way too little time to adjust," said Dickon Moon, the long-standing director of rugby at level-six London Cornish.

"How I am meant to retrain our circa 100 players in time for the new season when we only train once a week and have to also use pre-season to get players fit?"

The RFU says its decision has been taken after six years of studies, and insists there is strong data-led evidence to show that lowering the height of the tackle reduces the risk of 'head acceleration events'.

It has also taken guidance from a successful waist-high trial in France, although that only applied to the sixth tier and below.

The RFU has pledged to provide players, coaches and match officials with a "multi-format programme of training and technical support" to prepare them for the new laws.

An RFU spokesperson added: "We understand this is a significant change and the game will have questions around the detail of the new law variation, what it means for coaches and players and how the tackle will be refereed during different phases of the game.

"Detailed law application guidelines and training materials will be provided over the coming weeks for players, coaches and match officials to give clarity for the game.

"By making this decision now, the intention is to give the game time to prepare ahead of the new season."

'Rugby is not an evasion sport'

While the change in laws does not affect the professional game in England, the plans have been criticised by some of the game's biggest names.

"Rugby is not an 'evasion sport'," former New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams wrote on social media.

"Rugby is about creating space through manipulating and moving defences, contact is part of the game."

Former Wales and Lions player Mike Phillips added that players should expect "more red and yellow cards" that would "spoil the game".

Harlequins' Joe Marler expressed his disapproval with a "mind-blown" emoji while Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow said concussions would "go through the roof" in the community game.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by TMS, today at 19:04

    There are many other elements of the game which are likely to cause serious injury ie running 20 yards to clear out a static player in a ruck …. Not even a penalty offence

  • Comment posted by superscribes, today at 19:04

    Perhaps they should look at stopping players dipping into the tackle?

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 19:01

    https://www.rugby-league.com/get-involved/play/clubfinder?fbclid=IwAR3mD3qp5Vt_7na8v_BMirsWgfFL5qTxnPh28z9kOnhZ1nzeJFTI8SdTlDs

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 19:03

      PieNtries replied:
      For those who need it given RFU has failed it’s player

  • Comment posted by David Smith, today at 18:59

    Seems like a classic case of a law made with good intentions that will just cause more problems and make the game a total joke to referee. You need to give the tackler more options than waist or below for the times a short player drops down as a big player comes in to tackle. It’s getting a bit farcical already.

  • Comment posted by gsascot, today at 18:58

    Something needs to be done in respect of head injuries, concussions and associated risks but this seems likely to have been ill considered and rushed out even though data has been bein g gathered for some time. I don't doubt that 1 more serious injury is 1 too many but there needs to be a scientific, measurable and structured programme of developments going forward to deliver positive change.

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 18:57

    Waist height sounds all well and good on paper, but what is the definition of waist height.

    The rule to me sounds idiotic, unworkable and will harm the game.

    Why not just say that any tackle above the armpits, (a clearly defined body area) will be penalised, that protects the head, is in my opinion workable, and keeps the game as the rugby we love to play and watch.

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 18:57

    It’s not the tackle height that’s the issue, it’s the size of the players in the impact and the mass substitutes - 2 subs, slim down the players to play a full match.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 18:56

    And cue humiliating back down from the RFU that they will desperately try to sell as " consistent with their original statement" in order to cover up what a major balls up this has been.

    • Reply posted by This username is taken, today at 19:02

      This username is taken replied:
      In this case, it's balls down!

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:54

    Everyone is for safety but this is a ridiculous idea. It simply hasn't been thought through properly, certainly not by anyone who has played rugby. Seen suggestions that a horizontal line between the armpits would make a suitable max height for the tackle. Far more sensible.

  • Comment posted by This username is taken, today at 18:54

    It must be very hard to referee. About to be tackled? Drop your body lower so instead of a waistline tackle, the opposition catch you just above the waist and get penalised.

    • Reply posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 18:58

      53 8216 N 1 5758 W replied:
      I believe part of the new proposals also prohibits the ball carrier ducking into contact. The ball carrier must remain upright and be tackled from the waist down.

  • Comment posted by buffadog, today at 18:52

    No words.......................................

    • Reply posted by Sgt_Apone, today at 18:59

      Sgt_Apone replied:
      Agreed (with the irony of responding) but they’re trying to make a rule to mitigate litigation when in reality this will create more head-related injuries and issues whilst at the same time, creating confusion and unenforceable scenarios for players and referees, and ultimately pushing people away from the game.

      Typical RFU. Zero thought and engagement. Next we’ll be sacking Borthwick…

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 18:52

    What are they trying to avoid? Ankle level tackles are more likely to result in the tackled player hitting the ground with his head than a chest tackle.
    Why is it not just chest high?

  • Comment posted by Harry Stottle, today at 18:49

    Tag

    You're it

    • Reply posted by Kevin Williams, today at 19:00

      Kevin Williams replied:
      What happens when the snowflakes see the “hard taggers?

  • Comment posted by Old Father Thames, today at 18:49

    To those that say armour is the answer, look at the horrific injuries in American Football.

    When people are wearing heavy duty protection, they tend to charge at each other like bulls without regard for safety.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:57

      Anon replied:
      that may just be down to the clue in the description of the 'sport'............

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 18:49

    Best decision in a long time, a law change encouraging more open play and offloading rather then the awful forward-dominated game full of pick and goes, players going to ground without being tackled to set up a new phase or mauls where no-one can see if a try has been scored under a mound of collapsed bodies.

    • Reply posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 18:54

      53 8216 N 1 5758 W replied:
      That game already exists if you want it. It's called Rugby League, and anyone who wants to play or follow it is more than welcome to.
      For those of us who enjoy rucks, mauls, etc, this may well be the death knell.

  • Comment posted by R White, today at 18:48

    We need abreakaway union to compete with the RFU, one that is run by and for all levels of rigby.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:47

    There should be stronger punishments for collapsing the maul. Serious injuries resulting from bringing it down deliberately are a reality.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:45

    Just make everyone play kneeling down, that will definately reduce 'head acceleration events'.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:59

      Anon replied:
      and might eradicate a certain ism in the process.........

  • Comment posted by duncancobbett, today at 18:45

    Why doesn't everyone just play touch rugby instead?

    • Reply posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 18:48

      53 8216 N 1 5758 W replied:
      That's ultimately what the RFU want the community game to become. Inclusive for all and no more head related injuries.

  • Comment posted by Montague Monty Smythe, today at 18:45

    Hmmm, that will be interesting. A slippery slope for rugby union which could well end in game that is unrecognisable.

