Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Montpellier won 32-27 against London Irish in their Pool B opener in December

Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier v London Irish Venue: GGL Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish round off the Heineken Champions Cup pool phase at French club Montpellier, still looking for their first win in this season's competition.

The Exiles are without suspended duo Ben Loader and Ciaran Parker.

They were banned for three and two weeks respectively following their red cards in the loss to South African side Stormers last weekend.

London Irish are unable to reach the last 16, regardless of the outcome.

They could, however, secure a place in the knockout phase of the Challenge Cup if they get avoid defeat and results elsewhere go in their favour.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are seventh in Pool B and will qualify for the next round with a victory.

England international number eight Zach Mercer, who is joining Gloucester at the end of the season, is named in the hosts' starting line-up, while former Wasps and Bristol lock Elliott Stooke is among their replacements.

Line-ups

Montpellier: Bouthier, Ngandebe, Darmon, Doumayrou, Rattez, Carbonel, Coly; Chauvac, Paenga-Amosa, Haouas, Chalureau, Willemse (c), Van Rensburg, Camara, Mercer.

Replacements: Guidicelli, Forletta, Lamositele, Doumenc, Reinach, Lucas, Tisseron, Stooke.

London Irish: Cinti, Dykes, Morisi, Jennings, Hassell-Collins, Jackson, Powell; Fischetti, Creevy, Chawatama, Simmons (c), Coleman, Basham, Gonzalez, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Willemse, Gigena, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, Englefield, Poolman, Stokes.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Touch judges: Sam Grove-White, Ian Kenny (both Scotland)

TMO: Ben Blain (Scotland)