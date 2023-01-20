Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade will be available for the start of England's Six Nations campaign after his red card against Bulls was rescinded

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Castres Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio Devon via the BBC Sport website

Henry Slade will captain Exeter Chiefs in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool match against French club Castres.

The England centre was sent off for a dangerous tackle in last weekend's defeat by South African side Bulls, but that red card was later rescinded.

Castres are already out, having failed to collect a point from their first three games in Pool A.

Exeter, who are through to the last 16, have made several changes as they look to secure a home tie in the next round.

Harvey Skinner starts at fly-half in place of Joe Simmonds, while Rory O'Loughlin will partner Slade at centre.

In the pack, props James Kenny and Josh Iosefa-Scott come into the starting line-up and lock forward Jannes Kirsten also start.

Jack Nowell - left out of England's Six Nations squad earlier this week - retains his place on the wing.

Line-ups

Exeter: Hodge, Nowell, Slade (c), O'Loughlin, Woodburn, Skinner, S Maunder; Kenny, Innard, Iosefa-Scott, Kirsten, Jenkins, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Frost, Sio, Williams, Sunne, Fisilau, J Maunder, J Simmonds, Kata.

Castres: Dumora, Bouzerand, Seguret, Cocagi, Larregain, Botica, Kockott; Tichit, Barlot, Chilachava, Maravat, Vanverberghe, Babillot (c), Delaporte, Tukino.

Replacements: Humbert, Tierney, Azar, Kornath, Pieterse, Ben-Nicholas, Blanc, Chabouni.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Peter Martin, Oisin Quinn (both Ireland)

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland)