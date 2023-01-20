Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster hammered Racing 92 42-10 in Le Havre last month

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Racing 92 Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

New Ireland call-up Jamie Osborne will start at centre for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in Dublin on Saturday.

Osborne, 21, is one of three changes with Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy coming into Leinster's starting team.

Johnny Sexton is still out injured but returned to training this week as he recovers from a cheekbone injury.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell starts as Racing make nine changes for the trip to Dublin.

Victory would guarantee top spot in Pool A for already-qualified Leinster and Leo Cullen has named a strong team for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Osborne is the only uncapped player in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad and, alongside Samoa international Michael Ala'alatoa, is the only man in an experienced starting side who is yet to make a senior Ireland appearance.

Racing currently hold the final qualification spot in eighth place, but defeat in Dublin would put the 2020 finalists on the brink of elimination from the Champions Cup.

Bordeaux Begles and Gloucester, who are both below the French side, play each other in their final Pool match.

Nolann Le Garrec kicked a last-gasp penalty to earn Racing, down to 12 players in the closing stages, a dramatic 30-29 win over Harlequins for their first win in the competition.

Second row Boris Palu is the only man to retain his place in the forwards as Laurent Travers makes nine changes.

Christian Wade, Russell and France centre Gael Fickou are also named in the starting team.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose (c), Osborne, O'Brien; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Ala'alatoa; McCarthy, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Milne, Healy, Molony, Baird, McGrath, Byrne, Penny.

Racing 92: Gelant; Wade, Klemenczak, Fickou, Dupichot; Russell, Le Garrec; Ben Arous, Tarrit, Nyakane; Chouzenoux, Palu; Lauret, Coulibaly, Kamikamica.

Replacements: Narisia, Gogichashvilli, Kharaishvilli, Hemery, Baudonne, Gilbert, Saili, Spring.