Cornish Pirates earned a hard-fought win over Nottingham in atrocious conditions last week

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says he can see the progress his side are making.

The Penzance-based club - who are seventh in the Championship - have won back-to-back league games since the turn of the year.

It is the first time they have won two successive Championship matches since the opening fortnight of the season.

"It's just good to see the progress being transferred from training on to the pitch," Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"I'm just glad that the lads have had their rewards for that, but we've still got a way to go.

"But we've shown throughout some good fighting spirit, good attitude in training, and we've been rewarded with two wins, but we're not satisfied with two wins, we want to keep going."

On Saturday Pirates face a tough trip to Bedford - a side who have not lost at home this season.

But Cattle says continuing to focus on where he and his fellow coaches feel improvement can be made has been key to turning around their fortunes.

"You've got to go back to what's working for you, what are you working on, what are you putting your time allocation to, and all you can do is keep reviewing and go again.

"That's what we've done. We've stayed consistent with our topics we've been looking at and shifted them when we feel appropriate.

"It's not rocket science, it just takes a bit of time and a bit of bloody-mindedness to keep going and push on through."