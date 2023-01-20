Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wyn Jones has won 45 caps for Wales and one for the British and Irish Lions

European Challenge Cup: Bayonne v Scarlets Venue: Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app

Wales and British & Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones will make his first start since October in Scarlets' final European Challenge Cup pool game at Bayonne.

Jones, recalled this week to the Wales squad, returned from knee surgery as a replacement in last weekend's 20-17 win against Cheetahs.

Aaron Shingler comes into the back row with Vaea Fifita moving to lock.

Sam Costelow and Gareth Davies at half-back complete four Scarlets' changes.

They replace fellow Wales pair Rhys Patchell and Dane Blacker, while head coach Dwayne Peel keeps the same back three and centres for a third successive week.

Jones is one of five Scarlets named by returning Wales head coach Warren Gatland and will pack down in the front row alongside new Wales captain Ken Owens.

Having completed a two-week suspension number eight Sione Kalamafoni is named on the bench along with Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Scarlets lead Pool B with the only 100% record and are already guaranteed a top two finish and home ties in both the last 16 and a potential quarter-final.

Two match points against bottom club Bayonne, who are pointless after 3 games, will see the Welsh side top the group.

"Obviously, if you look at the sides at the top of the two pools and with the Champions Cup teams dropping down as well, the quality of the competition in the knockout stages is going to be very high so securing home qualification is very important.," said head coach Peel.

"That was obviously one of the main targets after the first two rounds.

"We want to win again this weekend and ensure top spot, but we realise it is going to be a difficult ask against a Bayonne side at home who have been going well in the Top 14."

Bayonne: Orabe; Yarde, Muscarditz, Martocq, Pourailly; Dolhagaray, Machenaud; Scholtz, Van Jaarsveld, Talakai, Cridge, Leindekar, Monribot, Capilla, Kafatolu.

Replacements: Acquier, Cormenier, Tsikhistavi, Hourcade. Marchois, Rouet, Robertson, Buliruarua.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; McNicholl; Roberts, J Davies (capt), Steff Evans; Costelow,G Davies; W Jones, Owens, Sebastian, Fifita, Lousi, Shingler, Davis, Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Mathias, Wainwright, M Jones, Kalamafoni, Hardy, Patchell, Nicholas.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

Assistant referees: Filippo Russo & Riccardo Angelucci (Italy)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (Italy)